Rangers vs Celtic: Pick your combined XI ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side are unbeaten in the last six matches between the clubs; Sunday's game at Ibrox will be Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's first Old Firm encounter; Pick your combined XI ahead of the clash; Watch it live on Sky Sports Football from 11am

By Sahil Jaidka

Tuesday 24 August 2021 22:11, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 18: Celtic&#39;s Ryan Christie (left) tackles Rangers&#39; Glen Kamara during a Scottish Cup tie between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 18, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Would Ryan Christie or Glen Kamara make your midfield?

Rangers face Celtic in the first Old Firm match of the season on Sunday but who from each side would make your combined XI?

Both sides head to Ibrox with six points from their opening three matches in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers
Celtic

Sunday 29th August 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Champions Rangers kicked off their title defence with victory at Livingston before their 40-match unbeaten run in the competition came to an end at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard's side returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory at Ross County and sit a point behind leaders Hibernian.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from Dingwall where four different goalscorers helped Rangers win 4-2

Celtic's season got off to the worst possible start as they lost at newly-promoted Hearts on the opening weekend.

Trending

However, Ange Postecgolou's side have never looked back, and Saturday's win over St Mirren was their second 6-0 victory in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from Parkhead where David Turnbull's hat-trick helped Celtic thrash St Mirren 6-0

Who makes your team?

There are decisions to make all over the park, starting in goal. Will you go for last season's player of the year Allan McGregor - despite the 39-year-old starting just one league game? Or does Joe Hart get the gloves following his summer switch from Spurs?

Also See:

James Tavernier has already got three assists this season but could be pushed by Anthony Ralston for a spot at right-back, while on the other side a number of players could start with Greg Taylor, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic in contention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Former striker Kenny Miller believes Sunday's Old Firm clash will be 'electric'

And how would you fit in the attacking power of both clubs? David Turnbull, Leil Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryan Christie have all impressed for Celtic while Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe have caught the eye across the city.

Use the team selector below and share your selection online.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q