Rangers vs Celtic: Pick your combined XI ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash

Rangers face Celtic in the first Old Firm match of the season on Sunday but who from each side would make your combined XI?

Both sides head to Ibrox with six points from their opening three matches in the Scottish Premiership.

Champions Rangers kicked off their title defence with victory at Livingston before their 40-match unbeaten run in the competition came to an end at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard's side returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory at Ross County and sit a point behind leaders Hibernian.

Celtic's season got off to the worst possible start as they lost at newly-promoted Hearts on the opening weekend.

However, Ange Postecgolou's side have never looked back, and Saturday's win over St Mirren was their second 6-0 victory in a row.

Who makes your team?

There are decisions to make all over the park, starting in goal. Will you go for last season's player of the year Allan McGregor - despite the 39-year-old starting just one league game? Or does Joe Hart get the gloves following his summer switch from Spurs?

James Tavernier has already got three assists this season but could be pushed by Anthony Ralston for a spot at right-back, while on the other side a number of players could start with Greg Taylor, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic in contention.

And how would you fit in the attacking power of both clubs? David Turnbull, Leil Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryan Christie have all impressed for Celtic while Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe have caught the eye across the city.

