Leigh Griffiths: Dundee striker charged by Scottish FA over smoke bomb incident during St Johnstone defeat

Leigh Griffiths allegedly kicked a smoke bomb off the pitch and into the area of Dens Park housing St Johnstone fans on Wednesday night; incident occurred during Dundee's 2-0 home defeat in Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals; Griffiths apologised on Thursday

Wednesday 29 September 2021 11:08, UK

Leigh Griffiths, Dundee
Image: Leigh Griffiths has been charged by the Scottish FA over an incident during Dundee's defeat by St Johnstone last week

Leigh Griffiths has been charged by the Scottish FA over an incident during Dundee's Premier Sports Cup defeat by St Johnstone last week.

Dundee striker Griffiths - on loan from Celtic - is alleged to have kicked a smoke bomb back into the stand housing Saints supporters after it had been thrown onto the Dens Park pitch.

The hearing date is set for Thursday, October 14.

Following the match on Wednesday, Griffiths was also charged by police for "reckless conduct".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park, Dundee, on Wednesday, 22 September. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Trending

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Dundee&#39;s Leigh Griffiths kicks a blue smoke bomb thrown on by St Johnstone fans during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on September 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Griffiths is alleged to have kicked a smoke bomb back into the stand housing St Johnstone supporters

    Griffiths apologised for his actions on Thursday, saying: "It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

    "Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action."

    Also See:

    Dundee lost the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final 2-0 to last year's winners St Johnstone thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

    Griffiths joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal from Celtic last month and has made four appearances.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    GolfPass on Sky Q