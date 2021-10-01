Scottish Premiership match previews and team news: Aberdeen vs Celtic live on Sky Sports

Teams news, stats and how to follow the eighth round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic at Aberdeen on Sky Sports and Rangers hosting Hibs.

Team news

Aberdeen are without midfielder Teddy Jenks for the visit of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as he serves a suspension following his red card in last weekend's defeat at St Mirren.

Attacker Marley Watkins is set to remain on the sidelines after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Pittodrie.

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi and captain Callum McGregor started the 4-0 Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead on Thursday night after recovering from respective knee and hamstring injuries while Giorgos Giakoumakis came on to make his debut in the second half and could be in contention for a start.

Josip Juranovic (hamstring) is also out, while working their way back are Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified), Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher Jullien (knee).

Opta stats

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 20 league meetings with Celtic (D3 L16), a 1-0 victory in May 2018 thanks to Andrew Considine's winner.

Celtic are unbeaten in 10 away league trips to Aberdeen (W8 D2) since a 2-1 loss in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Aberdeen have lost their last three Scottish Premiership matches, last losing more consecutively in the top flight in April 2011 (5).

Celtic have lost their last three away Scottish Premiership matches, their worst away losing league run since April 2000 under Kenny Dalglish (also three in a row).

How to follow: Aberdeen vs Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

How to follow: Aberdeen vs Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Rangers duo Connor Goldson and Juninho Bacuna are both doubts with knocks for the top of the cinch Premiership table clash with Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday.

Ryan Jack is making his way back following calf surgery. Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hibs manager Jack Ross has doubts over the availability of key duo Kyle Magennis and Josh Doig after both players were forced off with knocks in last weekend's 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Jamie Murphy has returned to training after recovering ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury and the winger could be involved in the squad this weekend.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are all expected to remain on the sidelines until November at least.

Opta stats

Rangers have won seven of their last eight league meetings with Hibernian (D1), including each of their last three in a row.

Hibernian have lost each of their last five league games at Ibrox, while they are winless in their last 12 league visits to defending Scottish top-flight champions (D3 L9) since a 3-0 win over Rangers in November 2010 under Colin Calderwood.

After a run of 21 consecutive home league wins, Rangers drew 1-1 with Motherwell in their last league game at Ibrox. They have never gone two home Scottish Premiership games without a win under Steven Gerrard, last doing so in March 2018 under Graeme Murty, losing to Celtic and Kilmarnock.

Hibernian striker Martin Boyle has scored six goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances this season, already half of the total he managed last season (12 in 36 games). However, Boyle has never scored in 10 top-flight appearances against Rangers, with the Gers one of only three sides he's faced but not scored against, along with current side Hibs (one game) and Inverness (two games).

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports