Scottish Premiership: Six more games live on Sky Sports in November and December

Sky Sports will broadcast six more eye-catching Scottish Premiership matches in November and December, including the top-of-the-table clash between Hibernian and champions Rangers at Easter Road.
Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- Scottish Premiership 2021/22 fixtures
- Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast | Get Sky Sports
As well as Rangers' tricky-looking trip to Hibs at the start of December, Sky Sports will also show five other must-see contests, starting with Celtic's visit to newly-promoted Dundee on Sunday November 7.
Then after that month's international break, the action returns to our screens as Livingston host leaders Rangers on Sunday November 28, before a triple header of games the following midweek - starting with Motherwell's match with Dundee United on Tuesday November 30.
And after Hibs entertain Rangers the following night, Celtic then face Hearts at Parkhead on Thursday December 2, before Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tannadice the following Sunday.
Trending
- Ole: I get Van de Beek's frustration, but we can't have sulkers
- PL predictions: Another slip for faltering Man Utd
- Gabriel ready to help Arsenal do 'great things'
- Sturridge joins Perth Glory to end 19-month wait for new club
- James' England call-up surprises Tuchel - 'He's in the pool!'
- Pep: Jurgen's teams made me better; Klopp: City still Europe's best
- Ripped Eubank Jr warns: I'm a barbarian
- Sparta deny Kamara abuse as Gerrard calls for harsher UEFA sanctions
- Hamilton unsure why 'dream' Ferrari move never materialised
- Gomes, Samuels Colwill named in 23-man England U21 squad
Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Sunday October 3
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 24
St Mirren vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 31
Motherwell vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday November 7
Dundee vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday November 28
Livingston vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Tuesday November 30
Motherwell vs Dundee United - Kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday December 1
Hibernian vs Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday December 2
Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 5
Dundee United vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon