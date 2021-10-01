Scottish Premiership: Six more games live on Sky Sports in November and December

Sky Sports will broadcast six more eye-catching Scottish Premiership matches in November and December, including the top-of-the-table clash between Hibernian and champions Rangers at Easter Road.

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.

As well as Rangers' tricky-looking trip to Hibs at the start of December, Sky Sports will also show five other must-see contests, starting with Celtic's visit to newly-promoted Dundee on Sunday November 7.

Then after that month's international break, the action returns to our screens as Livingston host leaders Rangers on Sunday November 28, before a triple header of games the following midweek - starting with Motherwell's match with Dundee United on Tuesday November 30.

And after Hibs entertain Rangers the following night, Celtic then face Hearts at Parkhead on Thursday December 2, before Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tannadice the following Sunday.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Sunday October 3

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday October 24

St Mirren vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday October 31

Motherwell vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday November 7



Dundee vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm



Sunday November 28



Livingston vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm



Tuesday November 30



Motherwell vs Dundee United - Kick-off 7.45pm



Wednesday December 1



Hibernian vs Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm



Thursday December 2



Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm



Sunday December 5



Dundee United vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon