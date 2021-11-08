Scottish Premiership: Hearts dominate team of the week with Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell players also featuring

Just six points separate the top-three in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers, Celtic and Hearts all head into the international break on a high.

Robbie Neilson's side ended a four-game winless in fine fashion as they romped to a 5-2 win over Dundee United.

That victory ensures the Jambos are the dominant side in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week, with four players in the best XI.

Two points above Hearts are Celtic who eased to victory at Dundee and have two players in the side, as do Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers after their win over Ross County, while Motherwell make up the team of the week following their win at Aberdeen.

With that in mind, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best performing players to make the XI from gameweek 13...

5. Cameron Devlin (Hearts) - 8.55 rating

Image: Cameron Devlin (centre) celebrates alongside Alex Cochrane as Hearts beat Dundee Utd

The first of three Hearts players to feature on this leaderboard, Cameron Devlin was on hand to register his first assist of the season as the Jam Tarts tore Dundee United apart.

Devlin provided for Ben Woodburn's opener midway through the first half, that coming from one of three key passes. Off the ball, the 23-year-old excelled as he made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance to ensure all three points and secure a WhoScored.com rating of 8.55.

4. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 8.72 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Dundee where Kyogo and Jota were on target to help Celtic win 4-2

Celtic head into the international break on the back of a fifth win from their last six league outings as Kyogo Furuhashi once again impressed for the Bhoys.

The Japanese star bagged goals number six and seven for the season in Celtic's 4-2 win over Dundee, hitting the back of the net with two of five shots. The 26-year-old put in a shift on the frontline that was deserving of a spot in the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.72.

3. Liam Kelly (Motherwell) - 8.91 rating

Image: Liam Kelly impressed as Motherwell beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie

Liam Kelly put in the best-rated performance by a goalkeeper in a Scottish Premiership match this season, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 8.91 as Motherwell ended a five-game winless run with a 2-0 victory at Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was unbeatable between the sticks, saving all eight shots on target he faced, as the 'Well shot-stopper certainly earned his clean sheet in a backs-to-the-wall win at Pittodrie.

2. Ben Woodburn (Hearts) - 8.93 rating

Image: Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn scored Hearts' opening two goals in their big win over Dundee United

Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn got his Scottish Premiership account up and running with a double in Hearts' 5-2 win over Dundee United, finding a way past Benjamin Siegrist with two of five shots at Tynecastle Park.

To go with his brace, the Welshman also created two goalscoring chances and completed one dribble to feature on the left flank with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.93.

1. Alex Cochrane (Hearts) - 9.29 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Alex Cochrane scored one and set up another as Hearts eased to victory over Dundee United

With a rating of 9.29, Hearts youngster Alex Cochrane is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week.

Cochrane's showing was the second-best rated Hearts performance in a league game this term as the 21-year-old excelled against Dundee United.

Cochrane followed up his second Premiership goal of the season midway through the first half with the assist for Stephen Kingsley's strike with 15 minutes to play, those coming from respective returns of one shot and five key passes. An additional two tackles means the Hearts star is a worthy winner of the individual award this week.