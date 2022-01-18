Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 1

  • L Ferguson (73rd minute pen)

Rangers 1

  • I Hagi (20th minute)
  • R Kent (sent off 83rd minute)

Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent sent off as Scottish Premiership leaders held at Pittodrie

Match report as Aberdeen come from behind to draw with Rangers; Ianis Hagi opened the scoring at Pittodrie; Lewis Ferguson equalised for the Dons from the penalty spot; Ryan Kent was sent off for the visitors; Rangers now lead Celtic by four points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

By Alison Conroy

Tuesday 18 January 2022 22:06, UK

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JANAURY 18: Rangers&#39; Ryan Kent (left) exchanges words with Aberdeen&#39;s Jonny Hayes during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on January 18, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Rangers' Ryan Kent was sent off in the draw with Aberdeen

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's winning start as Rangers boss is over after Aberdeen came from behind to draw with the Scottish Premiership leaders at Pittodrie.

Lewis Ferguson's second-half penalty cancelled out an early opener from Ianis Hagi before Ryan Kent was sent off for a second booking.

A draw marks the first dropped Scottish Premiership points of Van Bronckhorst's tenure and leaves Celtic within four points of the champions following their victory over Hibs on Monday night.

Ianis Hagi puts Rangers in front

Aberdeen level from the spot

Kent's red for a second yellow card

Stephen Glass' side dominated at times and limited Rangers' opportunities in front of goal.

But they could not find a late winner despite Kent's dismissal and were forced to settle for a hard-earned point.

What's next?

Aberdeen host Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round on Saturday at 7.45pm. Rangers host Stirling Albion in the same competition on Friday night at 7.45pm.

