Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent sent off as Scottish Premiership leaders held at Pittodrie

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's winning start as Rangers boss is over after Aberdeen came from behind to draw with the Scottish Premiership leaders at Pittodrie.

Lewis Ferguson's second-half penalty cancelled out an early opener from Ianis Hagi before Ryan Kent was sent off for a second booking.

A draw marks the first dropped Scottish Premiership points of Van Bronckhorst's tenure and leaves Celtic within four points of the champions following their victory over Hibs on Monday night.

Stephen Glass' side dominated at times and limited Rangers' opportunities in front of goal.

But they could not find a late winner despite Kent's dismissal and were forced to settle for a hard-earned point.

More to follow...

What's next?

Aberdeen host Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round on Saturday at 7.45pm. Rangers host Stirling Albion in the same competition on Friday night at 7.45pm.