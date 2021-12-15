Funso Ojo: Aberdeen pledge 'full support' to midfielder after being charged in connection with alleged assault

Alleged incident involves corporate hospitality guest who gained access to restricted area of stadium; Aberdeen "offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his own making"

By PA Media

Wednesday 15 December 2021 11:42, UK

PERTH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Aberdeen&#39;s Funso Ojo warms up during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park, on December 11, 2021, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Aberdeen have pledged their 'full support' to midfielder Funso Ojo

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a supporter following his team's 1-0 defeat at Dundee United last month.

The alleged incident involves a corporate hospitality guest who gained access to a restricted area of the stadium after the match on November 20.

Aberdeen have pledged their "full support" to the 30-year-old Belgian.

A Dons statement read: "The club is aware of the latest developments regarding an incident involving our player, Funso Ojo, and a corporate hospitality guest who gained unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday November 20.

"Frustratingly, we are not able to provide any further detail on the incident as this is now a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

Trending

"The club is, however, offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his making."

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 20: A general view before a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, on November 20, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Image: The alleged incident took place at Tannadice Park

Ojo was sent off in the first half of the same match at Tannadice for a separate incident involving a supporter when the midfielder's momentum took him into the advertising boards at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Also See:

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a minor assault which took place inside Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 5pm on Saturday November 20 2021.

"He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema