Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Ross County & Dundee feature in team of the week

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers and title-rivals Celtic both have three players in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side maintained his unbeaten start as Rangers boss with a 2-0 win at Hearts, while Celtic remain four points behind with victory over Motherwell.

Aberdeen, following their 1-0 win at St Johnstone, are also represented - as are St Mirren, Ross County and Dundee.

Here, WhoScored.com run through the top-performing players of the week...

5. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 8.13 rating

Highlights from Tynecastle Park where Alfredo Morelos was on target as Rangers beat Hearts

Alfredo Morelos fired in his sixth league goal of the season as Rangers earned a hard-fought win at Hearts.

The 25-year-old put the Gers ahead with nine minutes on the clock at Tynecastle, finding a way past Craig Gordon with one of four shots, and was unfortunate not to add an assist as he made two key passes to contribute towards his inclusion in the Scottish Premiership team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.13.

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 8.15 rating

Highlights of Celtic's win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership

Cameron Carter-Vickers earned his second WhoScored.com man of the match award of the season as he put in an assured display in Celtic's 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The defender won 11 of 13 contested aerial duels, while seven clearances, three interceptions and one tackle helped Celtic to a clean sheet victory and Carter-Vickers to a spot in the XI with a rating of 8.15.

3. Allan McGregor (Rangers) - 8.61 rating

It wasn't all plain sailing for Rangers at Hearts with goalkeeper Allan McGregor needed to put in a WhoScored.com man of the match showing in the capital.

The 39-year-old made an impressive eight saves at Tynecastle Park - only two goalkeepers have made more in a Scottish Premiership match this season - with McGregor returning a rating of 8.61.

2. Luke McCowan (Dundee) - 8.62 rating

McCowan impressed despite being on the losing side as Ross County beat Dundee

Dundee may have fallen to a 3-2 loss at Ross County, but Luke McCowan did all he could to help his side to victory at the Global Energy Stadium.

The 24-year-old scored goals number three and four for the season in the first half, netting with two of four shots. McCowan also did all he could to deny the Ross County offensive, making four tackles and one interception, to help land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.62.

1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) - 8.71 rating

Highlights of Aberdeen's 1-0 victory over bottom club St Johnstone

With a rating of 8.71, Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week.

The youngster was excellent in the middle of the park in the Dons' 1-0 win at St Johnstone as he made four clearances, three tackles and one interception.

The 22-year-old was also fouled four times as St. Johnstone went to great lengths to deny Ferguson, who shone at McDiarmid Park.