Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Dundee Utd, St Johnstone, Livingston and St Mirren feature in team of the month

Defending champions Rangers are the dominant side in the Scottish Premiership team of the month for February despite dropping three points behind Celtic in the title race.

There are four players from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side in the XI, while leaders Celtic are also represented after another unbeaten month.

It was an entertaining February in the top flight with managerial changes and St Johnstone moving off the bottom of the table at Dundee's expense.

Both of those clubs have players in the top XI with St Mirren, Dundee United, Hibernian and Livingston also represented.

WhoScored.com go through their best-rated XI for February...

Goalkeeper: Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) - 7.24 rating

Image: St Mirren's Jak Alnwick was the busiest goalkeeper in February

The Scottish Premiership's busiest goalkeeper in February occupies the spot between the sticks in the WhoScored.com team of the month. Jak Alnwick made more saves (24) than any other shot stopper to feature with a rating of 7.24.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.80 rating

Image: Rangers captain James Tavernier

Defending champions Rangers are the dominant side in the team of the month with James Tavernier the first of four Gers representatives. Tavernier had a direct hand in two goals in February, both of which came in a man of the match display against Hibs, though he should have had more than one assist to his name having made more key passes (18) than any other player.

Centre-back: Ross Graham (Dundee United) - 7.50 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dundee United defender Ross Graham scores a header from a corner to open the scoring for the home side against Rangers.

Dundee United conceded fewer goals (2) than any other Scottish Premiership team in February, so it is no surprise to see centre-back Ross Graham make the cut with a rating of 7.50. The 21-year-old has excelled since coming into the side earlier this season having made the fourth most tackles and interceptions combined (23) in February.

Centre-back: Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) - 7.36 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Ross County.

Partnering Ross Graham at the heart of the defence is Hibs star Ryan Porteous. The centre-back was one of only four players to win multiple WhoScored.com man of the match awards in February, while 24 tackles and interceptions combined, the third most in the division, helped Porteous to a spot in the side with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.36.

Left-back: Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.38 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SL4780 CELTIC 3-2 DUNDEE

The first of two Celtic players in the side rounds off the defence. Greg Taylor was solid from left-back in February as noted in his fine rating of 7.38. The 24-year-old defended solidly, ranking fourth for tackles (16) to nail down a spot in the defence.

Right midfield: Alan Forrest (Livingston) - 7.73 rating

Image: Alan Forrest is in fine form for Livingston

Of the seven goals Alan Forrest has directly contributed to, four came in February as the Livingston winger shone last month. Two goals and two assists, coupled with two WhoScored.com man of the match awards, capped a fine February for Forrest, who ranked fourth for shots (18) and third for key passes (13).

Central midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) - 7.80 rating

Image: Ryan Kent in action for Rangers

Like Forrest, Ryan Kent also made 13 key passes in February to help feature in the middle of the park. Those 13 goalscoring chances translated to three assists - no player provided more in Scotland's top tier last month - to help feature with a rating of 7.80.

Central midfield: John Lundstram (Rangers) - 7.40 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian.

Joining Kent in the midfield is Rangers teammate John Lundstram. The midfielder has endured a difficult start to life in Scotland, but was superb in February, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 7.40. Lundstram worked hard off the ball as he made 12 tackles last month to feature here.

Left midfield: Jota (Celtic) - 7.75 rating

Image: Jota returned from injury in February

Two of Jota's four best rated performances of the Scottish Premiership season came in February as the Portuguese youngster round off the midfield. He ranked among the top 10 players for key passes (9) and second for successful dribbles (13) to yield a rating of 7.75.

Striker: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 8.28 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alfredo Morelos showed the Rangers fans what they had been missing when he returned to the starting line up with two goals in their 5-0 win over Hearts.

With a rating of 8.28, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the month. Morelos had a direct hand in more goals (6) than any other player in the division in February, scoring four times, while no player managed more shots (25) than the 25-year-old to feature on the frontline.

Striker: Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) - 7.40 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Hearts.

Finishing off the XI is St. Johnstone hitman Callum Hendry. No player scored more goals then Hendry (4) in February, with his four goals earning St. Johnstone an additional five points last month as the 24-year-old returned a rating of 7.40.