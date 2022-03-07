Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Dundee United, Aberdeen, Ross County and Hearts feature in Team of the Week

Celtic's first win at Livingston for 15 years saw them move three points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race again after Rangers had moved level with victory over Aberdeen.

Kemar Roofe came off the bench on Saturday to score the only goal at Ibrox, as Rangers claimed their first win over the Dons this season.

It is the defending champions who dominate the Team of the Week with three players, while two Celtic representatives are included after they responded in style on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Livingston.

St Johnstone also have two players in the team after they picked up a crucial point in their battle for survival in a goalless draw at home to Hibs, while Aberdeen, Hearts, Ross County and Dundee United are also represented in the best XI.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best performing players...

5. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.86 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Rangers' win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier earned his eighth WhoScored.com man of the match award of the season in Rangers' 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

While he was unable to contribute towards the only goal of the game, Tavernier got forward from right-back well, mustering two shots, completing two dribbles and creating one goalscoring chance. Six aerial duels won and three interceptions capped a solid display from the Rangers star, who is good value for his inclusion with a rating of 7.86.

4. Liam Smith (Dundee United) - 8.03 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a dramatic match at Tannadice as Dundee United drew with Hearts

Liam Smith netted for the second game running as Dundee United held high-flying Hearts to a 2-2 draw on home turf over the weekend.

The 25-year-old found a way past Craig Gordon with one of two shots at Tannadice Park, all the while working hard off the ball, making three tackles and one interception. When Smith was on the ball, he was tough to stop having completed three dribbles to help land a rating of 8.03.

3. Liam Gordon (St Johnstone) - 8.08 rating

Image: Gordon impressed for St Johnstone as they picked up a valuable point against Hibs

St Johnstone secured an important point in their quest to avoid finishing bottom, holding Hibs to a 0-0 draw at Easter Road. Liam Gordon was the star man in the stalemate having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.08.

The 26-year-old was difficult to get the better of having made four interceptions, four clearances and three tackles, and dominated in the air, winning seven of eight aerial duels to make the cut.

2. James Forrest (Celtic) - 8.23 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Forrest scored Celtic's third goal against Livingston

Celtic held on to top spot for another game week as they secured a 3-1 win at Livingston. The experienced James Forrest made just his eighth league start of the season at the Tony Macaroni Arena, but marked the occasion with his first goal of the campaign, netting with one of two shots.

The 30-year-old was an impressive performer in possession, completing three dribbles and returning a 96 per cent pass success rate to feature on the right with a rating of 8.23.

1. Jota (Celtic) - 8.44 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Celtic's win at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership

Pipping Celtic team-mate Forrest to top spot in the WhoScored.com standings is Jota.

The 22-year-old provided the assist for the former's goal 10 minutes after the restart, that coming from a whopping seven key passes, while he did not give the Livingston defence a chance to settle having made one tackle and one interception to help earn a rating of 8.44, which was better than any other Scottish Premiership player over the weekend.