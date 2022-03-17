Scottish Premiership previews, team news and stats plus Dundee vs Rangers live on Sky Sports

Find out the latest ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership, including team news and stats, plus watch Dundee vs Rangers live on Sky Sports.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and St Johnstone.

Team news: Defender Andy Considine and attacker Marley Watkins return to the Aberdeen squad for the visit of Hibernian in the Premiership.

Considine has been out since last August with a cruciate injury while Watkins has not played since injuring a foot against Dundee on Boxing Day.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Matty Kennedy (knock) are still working their way back to fitness.

Hibs could welcome captain Paul Hanlon back after an 11-game absence through injury, while fellow centre-back Rocky Bushiri returns after a two-match suspension.

Left-back Josh Doig is expected to be fit after being forced off by injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over Motherwell, but goalkeeper Matt Macey and midfielders Ewan Henderson and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all doubtful.

Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell and Kyle Magennis are set to remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 11 home league matches against Hibernian (W7 D3), a 0-1 reverse in May 2021.

Hibernian have won three of their last four league meetings with Aberdeen (L1), as many as they had in their previous 25 beforehand (W3 D7 L15).

Aberdeen are winless in their last 10 league games (D5 L5), the joint-longest ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership (level with Motherwell), while it is their longest such spell since going 11 without a win from October to December 2002.

Hibernian have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four league games, although each of the last three of these have ended goalless; it's Hibs longest run of clean sheets in the top-flight since March 2009 (also four).

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin never won at home to Hibernian as St. Mirren manager in the Scottish Premiership, drawing one and losing three of four such matches.

Highlights of Livingston against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Team news: Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is available for the visit of Ross County following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring tear.

Jota and Liel Abada are back after missing Monday's win over Dundee United but another winger, James Forrest, misses out with a minor muscle issue.

Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) remains out for the cinch Premiership leaders but he was pictured training on his own during the week.

Ross County have David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit following injuries. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose.

Recent signing Josh Sims is continuing his fitness programme to get him up to speed.

Opta stats

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he is not paying attention to other results or the prospect of going six points clear of Rangers before their title rivals play on Sunday.

Celtic have won each of their last seven home league games against Ross County without conceding a single goal in any of them since a 1-1 draw in April 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Ross County have lost 10 of their last 11 league meetings with Celtic, the exception in this run being a 1-0 home win in February 2021.

Celtic have won each of their last eight home league matches, and last enjoyed a longer home league winning run from April to December 2019 (run of 12).

Ross County have won each of their last three league games, the longest ongoing winning run of all sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.

Including penalties, Celtic have shipped a league-high 61% of their goals conceded in the Scottish Premiership this season from set-pieces (11/18), with each of their last five conceded coming from set plays (3x free-kick, 1x corner, 1x throw-in). Meanwhile, only Rangers (20) have netted more set-piece goals in the division this term than Ross County (15, including penalties).

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Hearts.

Team news: Robbie Neilson expects to have Josh Ginnelly (illness) and Alex Cochrane (concussion) back in his Hearts squad for Saturday's cinch Premiership game against Livingston.

Both players, along with Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, and John Souttar, missed the Scottish Cup win over St Mirren last week but Neilson's squad returns closer to full strength. Gary Mackay-Steven (broken hand) is close to a comeback.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is struggling with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old striker, who has scored 13 times this season, picked up the injury at training on Tuesday.

The West Lothian side are in fifth place and are battling for a third successive top-six finish.

Opta stats

Hearts are unbeaten in their last 10 top-flight home games against Livingston (W5 D5) since a 2-3 defeat in May 2002 under Craig Levein.

Home and away, Livingston have only won one of their last 19 top-flight meetings with Hearts (D8 L10), with that a 5-0 win in December 2018 under Gary Holt - a result which remains the Lions' biggest win in their top-flight league history.

Hearts are unbeaten in three league games (W2 D1), last going longer without defeat in the Scottish Premiership when they went unbeaten in their opening 11 league fixtures of this campaign.

Livingston are one of only three teams to pick up more than half of their points in this season's Scottish Premiership in away games (51% - 19/37), along with St Mirren (56%) and St Johnstone (54%).

Only James Tavernier (11) has provided more assists in the Scottish Premiership this season than Hearts' Barrie McKay (eight), while only Tavernier (90) and David Turnbull (73) have created more chances than McKay (63).

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and St. Mirren.

Team news: St Mirren look set to be without Jordan Jones, who injured his shoulder last weekend against Hearts, with Matt Millar possibly out for the rest of the season.

Dundee United have Peter Pawlett out for the rest of the season and Tony Watt will need to pass a late fitness test. Fit-again Charlie Mulgrew be in contention for a start after returning to the squad last weekend.

Opta stats

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Dundee United (W2 D3) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2020.

Dundee United have drawn each of their last four away Scottish Premiership games at St Mirren, with each of the last three such trips all finishing goalless.

While St Mirren have only lost one of their last eight home league matches (W2 D5), this was their most recent such game (0-2 v Hearts).

Dundee United are without a win in their last 10 away league games (D5 L5), scoring just six goals in this period.

Connor Ronan has either scored (four) or assisted (one) five of St Mirren's last seven league goals (71%), netting a 90th-minute winner against Dundee last time out. Timed at 92:26, this was the Buddies' latest Scottish Premiership goal since May 2019 against Hamilton (95:39).

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Dundee.

Team news: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will miss his team's Premiership match at home to Motherwell as he is isolating due to Covid-19.

Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth and Murray Davidson are all fit to return after injury while Tom Sang could also be available after being forced off early in the recent match away to Hibernian.

Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Bevis Mugabe is suspended for Motherwell's trip to Perth after being sent off in the Scottish Cup defeat to Hibernian last week.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara returned to training on Friday after a niggle and will be assessed as will a couple of other unnamed players who are carrying knocks.

Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.

Opta stats

St Johnstone have only suffered two defeats in their last 15 home league matches against Motherwell (W9 D4), going down 1-2 in December 2018 and 0-1 in September 2019.

Motherwell have lost neither of their two league matches against St Johnstone this season (W1 D1); they last avoided defeat in three or more league meetings with the Saints in succession from December 2011 to January 2013 under Stuart McCall (run of six).

St Johnstone have only won one of their last 11 home league fixtures (D4 L6), a 2-1 win over Hearts in February.

No current Scottish Premiership side are enduring a longer ongoing winless league run than Motherwell's 10 (D5 L5, level with Aberdeen).

St Johnstone's Ali Crawford has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 12 league appearances against Motherwell (seven goals, five assists), both scoring and assisting more top-flight goals against the Steelmen than any other opponent in his career.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen.

Team news: Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday's cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents.

Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

Manager Mark McGhee will be in the technical area for the first time since taking charge last month after serving a touchline ban and recovering from Covid.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reported a positive fitness picture following their return from Serbia.

Kris Boyd says that it is an unbelievable achievement for Rangers to reach the last eight of the Europa League after a 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade.

John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos went off against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, but both look set to be in the squad for the trip to Tayside.

Steven Davis has only played twice in 2022 amid thigh and calf problems, but Northern Ireland are expecting the midfielder to report for duty next week. Ianis Hagi (knee) remains out.

Opta stats

Aaron Ramsey reflects on the Europa League draw against Braga and says he hopes to feature for Rangers in Europa and the Scottish Premiership after a lack of action.