Rangers vs Celtic: Pick your combined Old Firm XI ahead of Sunday's clash

Celtic lead Rangers by three points in the Scottish Premiership title race; there are just seven games of the season remaining
Tuesday 29 March 2022 21:16, UK
Rangers face Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership title race hots up but who from each side would make your combined XI?
Celtic lead Rangers by three points heading into the clash with just seven games of the season remaining.
Both Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and his Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst suffered defeats in their first Old Firm games.
The Australian oversaw a 1-0 loss at Ibrox back in August as Filip Helander headed home to help extend Rangers' lead in the table.
However, after the winter break, van Bronckhorst took his place in the dugout and watched on as his players were stunned at Celtic Park, losing 3-0 - a result that saw Celtic move top of the Premiership.
There are decisions to make all over the park. Will you pick Joe Hart over veteran Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor? Does James Tavernier edge out Josip Juranovic? Who starts in the heart of defence?
At the other end of the park, how will you fit in the attacking power of both clubs? Giorgos Giakoumakis has been on fire for Celtic in recent weeks, does he go in or will you opt for Alfredo Morelos?
