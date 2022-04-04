Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell, Ross County, Hibs and St Johnstone feature in Team of the Week

Celtic are now six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after victory over Rangers in the Old Firm match, while Motherwell moved into the top six and St Johnstone picked up another crucial victory in their fight to avoid relegation.

It is the Fir Park side who dominate the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week after they picked up a win in the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 2022, beating St Mirren 4-2.

St Johnstone have two players in this week's top XI after another home win saw them move further away from bottom side Dundee with six games of the season remaining.

Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone are also represented after the penultimate round of fixtures before the split.

Here, WhoScored.com run through the top five performing players from the weekend's action.

5. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) - 7.99 rating

Liam Gordon won his third WhoScored.com man of the match award of the season as he earned a rating of 7.99 in St Johnstone's 1-0 win over Livingston. Gordon dealt with any Livingston attack with ease as he made 13 clearances, four interceptions and two tackles at McDiarmid Park, all the while winning six aerial duels, to make to Scottish Premiership team of the week.

4. Barrie McKay (Hearts) - 8.01 rating

Image: Barrie McKay scored Hearts' equaliser against Ross County

Hearts may have been held to a 1-1 draw at Ross County, but the stalemate saw Barrie McKay score his second league goal of the season. The 27-year-old struck shortly before the break, netting with one of three shots.

It could have been better for McKay, who missed a first-half penalty at Ross County, and was unfortunate not to add an assist having created five goal-scoring chances to help yield a rating of 8.01.

3. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) - 8.04 rating

Staying in Dingwall, Jack Baldwin put in a man of the match showing in Ross County's 1-1 draw with Hearts as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.04.

Baldwin defended astutely, making eight clearances, two interceptions and one tackle, and was unlucky not to hit the back of the net as he struck the woodwork with his only effort on goal in the first half to feature in the team of the week.

2. Connor Shields (Motherwell) - 8.19 rating

Image: Connor Shields scored twice as Motherwell picked up their first Scottish Premiership win on 2022

Connor Shields has had a direct hand in four league goals for Motherwell this season. Two of those came in a man of the match performance against St Mirren on Saturday.

Shields provided the assist for Sean Goss' equaliser in the 20th minute, that coming from one of two key passes, and netted with his only shot of the game a minute later as the Well ran out 4-2 winners at Fir Park. An additional dribble and tackle saw the 24-year-old return a rating of 8.19 over the weekend.

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 8.20 rating

Celtic's match-winner in the Old Firm match, Cameron Carter-Vickers, bagged his fourth league goal of the season shortly before the break in their 2-1 win at Rangers on Sunday. The American also repelled attacks in the air on the ground to great effect as he won seven aerial duels, and made eight clearances and three interceptions.

A solid showing from the Celtic centre-back helped him secure a spot in the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.20, that better than any other player in the penultimate game week prior to the split.