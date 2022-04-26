Celtic vs Rangers: Pick your starting XI ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash

Celtic face Rangers on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership title race enters its final stages but who would you start in the last Old Firm of the season?

Victory for the hosts would move them nine points clear of Rangers at the top, with just three games to go.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Ange Postecoglou's side who have won the last two league clashes after suffering defeat in the first meeting between the sides last August.

A convincing 3-0 victory in February moved Celtic top of the table for the first time this season - a position that was further cemented last month with a 2-1 win at Ibrox.

Champions' status could be all but secured on Sunday if they make it three consecutive league wins but Rangers will go into the match full of confidence after winning the last match between the sides - beating Celtic 2-1 at Hampden Park to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

Who starts for Celtic?

Image: Kyogo started for the first time since Boxing Day at Ross County

Postecoglou rarely makes many changes for big games but there are still decisions to be made.

Does Daizen Maeda get the nod or will Giorgos Giakoumakis return and how will Kyogo Furuhashi be deployed against Rangers?

In midfield will it be Tom Rogic or would you rather see Matt O'Riley in the starting XI?

Who starts for Rangers?

Image: Could Fashion Sakala lead the line for Rangers?

With Alfredo Morelos out for the rest of the season and Kemar Roofe also injured, who starts up front?

Does Fashion Sakala keep his place or does Cedric Itten deserve a chance?

There are decisions to be made in midfield too with Scott Arfield and Steven Davis impressing at Motherwell, adding to the competition for spots with Ryan Jack and John Lundstram also available.

And who would you play in goal? Jon McLaughlin impressed in Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final win but Allan McGregor thrives on the big occasions, and none are bigger than this!

