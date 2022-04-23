Scottish League One: Cove Rangers secure title with victory over Dumbarton

Cove Rangers have won Scottish League 1 and promotion to the Championship after Mitch Megginson's goal secured a 1-0 win over Dumbarton.

Paul Hartley's side knew a win would secure the title and a third promotion in four years but they were held until the 75th minute, when Megginson scored the only goal of the game.

Cove entered the SPFL via the play-offs in 2019, having won the Highland League, and finished top of Scottish League 2 when season 2019-20 ended early due to Covid.

They reached the Championship play-offs last season but lost at the semi-final stage.

Now Hartley will be back in the second tier next season, a division he won with Dundee in 2014.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: "We would all like to congratulate everyone at Cove Rangers after the club was confirmed as winners of cinch League One.

Image: SPFL chief exec Neil Doncaster presented the trophy

"It is really impressive what the club has achieved since it was promoted to the SPFL structure just three seasons ago, winning two titles in the process. They are certainly worthy champions.

"Elsewhere in the division, the play-offs again look like they will be compelling viewing for supporters, and we wish all involved the very best of luck."