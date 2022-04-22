Kilmarnock 2-1 Arbroath: Derek McInnes's side promoted to Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock secured promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in dramatic fashion as they beat closest challengers Arbroath 2-1 to seal the Championship title.

Seconds after Kyle Lafferty went close for the hosts, it was Arbroath who took the lead less than 10 minutes into the match as Scott Stewart broke up the field and crossed for James Craigen whose shot trickled past Zach Hemming.

Luke Donnelly almost doubled Arbroath's lead just before half-time. He met Michael McKenna's cross and flicked it past Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming, but the hosts managed to clear.

Image: James Craigen (left) put part-timers Arbroath ahead at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock registered just two shots in the first 45 minutes as Arbroath looked to spoil their promotion party, and were two points clear at the top of the table at half-time.

But the hosts kept asking questions of Dick Campbell's side in the second period with far more urgency in their play. Oli Shaw, Kyle Lafferty and Ash Taylor all saw efforts wasted as the clock continued to tick down.

Kilmarnock finally drew level on 79 minutes as Taylor poked home at the second time of asking after his initial header was saved by Derek Gaston.

And in the final minute, the hosts sealed the title and promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking as Ollie Shaw held the ball up before feeding Blair Alston who caressed into the bottom-right corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Match-winner Blair Alston reflects on Kilmarnock's win over Arbroath which sealed the cinch Championship title and promotion back to the top flight

"I'm so happy for so many people," Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told Sky Sports.

"But in particular the support, coming out in great numbers and they've been great with us since we came in. We did it the hard way and to do it how we did it, it wasn't how we planned it, but to come from behind with the crowd staying with the team in the second half.

"I thought we were too excitable in the first half. Too anxious with our work and probably too pumped up, if there is such a thing. We needed to bring a bit more thought to it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derek McInnes reflects on leading Kilmarnock to the cinch Championship title after taking over at the club in January and looks ahead to life in the top-flight

"I thought we battered them second half and it was only a matter of time really… If we got that first one early enough, I was confident that we'd get the second one. Once that went in, we managed the last part of the game brilliantly so no more than we deserved.

"Any team can win a game over 90 minutes but the best teams win the league. We've been the best team."

The Red Lichties were second-bottom of Scotland's fourth tier when Campbell took over in 2016 but six years and two promotions later, the Premiership dream is still a reality.

Arbroath will finish second in the Championship, meaning they may feature in the Premiership play-off final - live on Sky Sports - as the part-timers aim to pull off a fairy-tale rise to the top flight.

Image: Dick Campbell's Arbroath could still gain promotion via the play-offs despite defeat at Kilmarnock

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, added: "I would like to warmly congratulate Kilmarnock's players, management team and directors on winning the cinch Championship in such dramatic fashion,

"It has been incredible to see the title decided in a top-of-the-table match between Kilmarnock and Arbroath at a packed Rugby Park.

"It has certainly been a hotly-contested title race between the two sides, with many twists and turns, but Kilmarnock are worthy champions.

"We look forward to welcoming Kilmarnock back to the cinch Premiership after the club's one year absence and wish Arbroath the best of luck for the rest of the season.

"We now await an exciting conclusion elsewhere in the division, with plenty still to play for in the play-offs, whilst relegation is also still to be decided."