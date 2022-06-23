Zak Lovelace: Rangers set to sign Millwall striker

Rangers are on the verge of signing teenage striker Zak Lovelace from Championship side Millwall.

The 16-year-old has attracted interest from a number for clubs after making his Championship debut for the Lions in December last year.

Premier League sides Brighton and Leicester were reportedly monitoring the teenager following his impressive form at youth level - with 21 goals in 19 games - which earned him a first-team spot.

Sky Sports understands the forward will join up with Rangers in the coming weeks and become part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad as he looks to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

No Sevilla bid for Morelos

Image: Alfredo Morelos is in the final year of his current Rangers deal

Sevilla have not made an £8million offer for striker Alfredo Morelos, Sky Sports understands.

The Spanish club have been linked with the Colombian and a Seville-based sports news outlet reported that they had submitted a formal bid for the 26-year-old, who is in the final year of his current deal at Ibrox.

Morelos missed the end of last season after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty.

