Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Dundee United, Hibs and Hearts feature in Team of the Week

It was another weekend of drama in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side dominate this week's best XI with six players after they impressed in a 4-0 win against St Mirren at Ibrox.

Dundee United secured their first win of the season in style and have three players represented after a dominant 4-0 victory at home to Aberdeen.

Hibs beat Motherwell to make it four wins on the bounce and have one place, while Hearts take the final spot after they scored late to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Tony Watt (Dundee United) - 8.37 rating

Dundee United were one of two sides to win 4-0 at the weekend with Tony Watt putting in a star-man performance at Tannadice Park. Watt scored the Terrors' second goal on the stroke of half-time, netting with one of four shots, and he was a menace for the Aberdeen backline as he won five aerial duels to feature in attack with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.37.

4. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.58 rating

Image: James Tavernier's penalty put Rangers 2-0 up against St Mirren

Rangers were the other side to win 4-0 at the weekend with James Tavernier impressing from right-back once more. The Gers skipper scored his side's second after half an hour, tucking past St Mirren shotstopper Trevor Carson from the spot, and he played his part in the final third for the Glasgow giants too, making two key passes and completing one dribble to nail down the right-back spot with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.58.

3. Antonio Colak (Rangers) - 8.80 rating

Image: Antonio Colak scored a double against St Mirren

Remaining at Ibrox, Antonio Colak moved three goals clear at the top of the scoring charts having scored a fourth double in his last five league outings as Rangers eased past St Mirren. The Croatian striker found the back of the net with two of five shots to partner Watt on the frontline with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.80.

2. Ryan Porteous (Hibs) - 8.83 rating

Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous scored for the second game running as Lee Johnson's side earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Motherwell. Porteous was good value for his man-of-the-match award, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 8.83, as he also made four clearances, two tackles and one interception.

1. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) - 9.00 rating

With a rating of 9.00, Fashion Sakala is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership Player of the Week. Sakala was directly involved in two of Rangers' four goals against St Mirren, following up his assist for Colak's second of the game with a goal of his own in second-half injury-time. Those came from respective returns of one key pass and one shot, while an additional seven successful dribbles saw the Zambian winger shine on his first league start of the season.