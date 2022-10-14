Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league.

Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a win at home to Hibs before Rangers play catch-up when they face Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Dundee United appear to have kickstarted their season with back-to-back wins and they can move further away from bottom side Ross County with victory in Dingwall.

Here we take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Image: Rangers suffered a 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox

After their 7-1 humiliation against Liverpool in the Champions League, Rangers will look to restore some pride when they face Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

The Ibrox side could go into the match at Fir Park five points behind Celtic if they beat Hibernian on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have to make changes to his starting XI after Connor Goldson left Ibrox on crutches on Thursday night and Ben Davies picked up a muscle injury.

It has been a mixed season so far for Motherwell, but victory could see them move up to as high as third in the table.

They managed two draws at Ibrox last season, but lost both home games against Rangers.

Will Celtic extend their lead against Hibs?

Image: Celtic will be without Jota for the match against Hibs

Celtic will be looking to get back to winning ways after a tough night in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

With Rangers not in action until Sunday they can extend their advantage at the top if they beat a Hibs side who suffered their first defeat in five on Tuesday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibs' four game winning run was ended by Dundee United in midweek

Influential winger Jota has joined Celtic captain Callum McGregor on the sidelines with David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh also out, but Liel Abada has recovered after being forced off during their game against Leipzig.

Hibs do not have a good record at Celtic Park and have not won there since 2010.

Will Dundee United make it three in a row?

Image: Dundee United have won back-to-back games in the Scottish Premiership

It is a battle of the bottom two in Dingwall as Ross County host Dundee United.

Liam Fox's side sent County down to 12th on goal difference when they made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday night, beating Hibs 1-0.

They do appear to be hitting form after a tough start to the season, while Malky Mackay's men will also be feeling confident after recording their first win in six last weekend.

Who will rediscover their winning form at the Tony Macaroni Arena?

Image: Both Livingston and St Johnstone have lost their last two games

Livingston and St Johnstone both go into Saturday's match on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Scottish Premiership.

David Martindale's side lost to bottom-of-the-table Ross County in their last match, but know victory at home this weekend could lift them into the top six in the Scottish Premiership.

Image: Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between St Johnstone and Celtic

It was a heart-breaking injury-time loss to Celtic for Callum Davidson's men last weekend, live on Sky Sports, and he will be looking for them to find some points to avoid being dragged back into the danger zone.

Will St Mirren continue to impress at home?

Image: St Mirren have only lost once at home in the league this season

St Mirren have the best home record in the league outside of Celtic and Rangers, winning four of their five home games so far this season.

Victory against Kilmarnock on Saturday could move the Buddies up to third in the table.

Image: Kilmarnock drew 2-2 with Hearts last time out after taking a 2 goal lead

Derek McInnes' side head to Paisley unbeaten in their last two games, but there was disappointment last weekend as they drew 2-2 with Hearts after taking a 2-0 lead.

It is set to be an entertaining game with Killie also desperate for points to move them away from the bottom sides.

Will Hearts get back to winning ways?

Image: Hearts lost 5-1 away to Fiorentina in the ECL

After their disappointing 5-1 defeat away to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League, Hearts head to Aberdeen looking for their first league win since mid September.

Robbie Neilson's side struck late to claim a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock last weekend after a disappointing 4-0 loss at Ibrox.

Jim Goodwin will be in the stands again as Aberdeen look to recover from a surprising 4-0 loss at Dundee United in their last match.

Victory for the Dons would see them move above Hearts in the table.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.