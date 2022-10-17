SWPL: Champions Rangers stay top with win at Hibernian while Celtic thrash Glasgow Women

Rangers ensured their 100 per cent start to the season continued with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hibernian at the Meadowbank Stadium.

The only goal of the game came with just over an hour on the clock and through an unlikely source. Tessel Middag got only her second goal of the SWPL season from a free-kick, smashing the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.

The result means the reigning champions go back to top of the table on goal difference, one ahead of Celtic, while Hibernian are on just seven points from seven games.

Celtic 7-0 Glasgow Women

Celtic recorded an emphatic win over bottom of the table Glasgow Women, although it took the hosts until the 38th minute to break the deadlock.

Lucy Ashford-Clifford scored directly from a free-kick near the corner flag before doubling Celtic's lead just four minutes later, scoring again from a free-kick.

Taylor Otto made it three just after the restart and Caitlin Hayes added another, heading in with just under an hour on the clock. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Natalie Ross and Clarissa Larissey all added to the scoreline in the space of 12 minutes to give Celtic a thumping win in the earlier kick-off.

Celtic boss Fran Alonso told CelticTV that his side were "naive" as they "tried to attack with quick combinations through the middle where they [Glasgow Women] had so many bodies" in the first half.

Five of the goals came in the second half, which Alonso said his side executed "perfectly."

Celtic remain second behind Rangers on goal difference.

Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City

Glasgow City maintained pace at the top of the table with a convincing win over Hamilton Academical.

The away side opened the scoring through Lauren Davidson with just four minutes on the clock. She converted the penalty as Priscilla Chinchilla had her shirt pulled in the box. Davidson then doubled her tally for the day, again from a penalty with 21 minutes gone.

Chinchilla got her third goal of the SWPL campaign with five minutes left in the half and turned provider to Kinga Kozak just moments into the second half, with the Polish international firing into the top corner from inside the box.

With just under an hour played, Davidson completed her hat-trick of penalties before Abbi Grant rounded off the game with a late finish to claim her 50th SWPL goal.

The result means Glasgow City remain third but level on points with Celtic and Rangers. Accies drop to 10th in the league but are five points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Jags moved into the top half of the table with a narrow victory over Dundee United.

Cara Henderson got the only goal of the game, firing spectacularly in from the left-hand side of the United box with 61 minutes played.

It looked like there was to be a twist in the tale as Dundee United got a penalty with 10 minutes left to play. Thankfully for Thistle, Danni McGinley's effort hit the post before an indirect free-kick was awarded as McGinley was the next player to touch the ball.

Partick Thistle manager Brian Graham said: "I'm delighted. It was a great three points for the men's side yesterday. It was a great three poins for the women today and it's a great weekend for the Thistle."

Motherwell 2-2 Spartans

It was a tale of two halves at K-Park as Motherwell and Spartans shared the spoils in East Kilbride.

The Edinburgh visitors went into the break two goals ahead thanks to Becky Galbraith and Katherine Smart. Both goals were assisted by captain and player of the month nominee for September, Alana Marshall.

However, former Spartans player Kaela McDonald-Nguah came back to haunt her old side, finishing both Motherwell penalties, the first on 70 minutes and the equaliser with just 10 minutes remaining.

Spartans remain fifth in the table despite the disappointment, while Motherwell climb up to seventh, behind Partick Thistle on goal difference.

Heart of Midlothian 3-0 Aberdeen

Hearts continued to show their credentials as outside challengers to the top three with a solid victory at home to Aberdeen.

Former Hibernian and Glasgow City player Cailin Michie - playing as a trialist - got their opening goal with 39 minutes gone. Hearts' lead was doubled three minutes later as Vyan Sampson powered home from a corner.

The final goal of the game was a special one as Ciara Grant fired home into the top corner from 25 yards. It was Grant's first goal for Hearts and one which means they remain fourth in the table, three points clear of Spartans in fifth.