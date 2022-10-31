Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts and Motherwell feature in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership this weekend with wins for Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Rangers eased some pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a 4-1 win against Aberdeen and dominate the Scottish Premiership team of the week with five players.

Celtic maintained their four-point gap at the top with a 3-0 victory at Livingston and have one player represented.

Three Hibernian players make the best XI too after they returned to winning ways against St Mirren in emphatic fashion.

Hearts and Motherwell take up the final places in the team of the week, after victories over Ross County and Dundee United respectively.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) - 7.93 rating

Motherwell ended a three-game losing run at the weekend as they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win at Dundee United. Sondre Johansen put the Well ahead midway through the first half, netting with his only effort on goal, and while Motherwell played against 10 men for the second half, the centre-back was required to ensure the clean sheet and all the spoils as he won three aerial duels, made three interceptions and two tackles to nail down a spot in the best XI with a rating of 7.93.

4. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.96 rating

Rangers are the dominant side in the Scottish Premiership team of the week following their routine 4-1 win over Aberdeen. James Tavernier makes the best XI at right-back having scored the Gers' third shortly after the restart, and he was unfortunate not to get a second in the second half having struck the woodwork. In all, Tavernier mustered nine shots, while three key passes and two tackles saw him return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.96.

3. John Lundstram (Rangers) - 8.03 rating

John Lundstram scored to put Rangers 2-1 up against Aberdeen

Remaining with Rangers' win over Aberdeen, John Lundstram earned the WhoScored.com man of the match award having landed a rating of 8.03. Lundstram found the back of the net with one of four shots, and, like Tavernier, also created three goalscoring chances. One dribble and one tackle contributed towards the 28-year-old's star man award.

2. Ewan Henderson (Hibs) - 8.20 rating

Ewan Henderson has been directly involved in just three league goals this season. Two of those came in Saturday's 3-0 win over St. Mirren. Henderson followed up his assist for Mykola Kukharevych's strike on the hour mark with a goal of his own four minutes later, those coming from respective returns of one key pass and four shots to contribute towards his inclusion with a rating of 8.20.

1. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 8.64

With a rating of 8.64, Celtic's Greg Taylor is WhoScored.com's Scottish Premiership player of the week. Like Henderson, Taylor has been directly involved in just three league goals this season, but two of those came in Celtic's routine 3-0 win at Livingston on Sunday. The left-back provided the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi's opener with 10 minutes on the clock, and then got his name on the scoresheet eight minutes into the second half, those coming from respective returns of two key passes and two shots, as the 24-year-old put in his best-rated performance of the season.