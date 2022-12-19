Rangers: Michael Beale says Scottish Premiership side 'don't have much room for error' in title race

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes they will have to win every game until the end of the season if they are to reclaim the title from Celtic.

The Ibrox side currently trail Ange Postecoglou's men, who have a far superior goal difference, by nine points with the next Old Firm game looming on January 2.

Beale made a winning start as Rangers boss as they came from behind to beat Hibs 3-2, with a vital week ahead, starting with a trip to Aberdeen on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.

And the manager knows they will have to be near perfect to have a chance of silverware at the end of the season.

"My job, along with the rest of the staff and players is to build a strong Rangers to start playing well and exciting our fans," he told Sky Sports News.

"When you look at the league table with Celtic being nine points in front we would have to win every game, including the games against them until the end of the season, and make up the goal difference.

"Let's not mess around, we know we have work to do. We don't have much room for error."

Rangers will have defender Connor Goldson back for the trip to Pittodrie after two months out, but striker Antonio Colak will miss out again.

"Connor is a strong voice, he was all you could hear in the games behind closed doors! When you have a player so consistent it rocks the squad when they are missing," Beale added.

"Colak is not available, he will be on Friday. We need to continue our second-half performance into the start of Tuesday's matches.

"Everyone is aware of the defenders we have been missing in recent weeks. I am happy to say I will have centre-backs in the team tomorrow night."

Image: Connor Goldson has been out since injury in Rangers' Champions League defeat to Liverpool

It was a very defensive display from Aberdeen on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Celtic at Pittodrie and Beale is expecting a tough match.

"I came to watch the game at home and Aberdeen felt after the game they maybe got it wrong, I listened to Jim [Goodwin, Aberdeen manager]'s comments after the game," added the former QPR boss.

"Their home form has been fantastic bar the weekend. They were three or four minutes away from getting the result they wanted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hibernian

"I can't get in Jim's mind, I can focus on Rangers and we need to continue where we left off on Thursday. I thought our second half was heading in the right direction.

"They have got one or two players that I know in Ross McCrorie and Leighton Clarkson, certainly in Leighton's case a lovely technical player on loan from Liverpool.

"It will be a good game, an open game, second vs third, so there is everything to play for."