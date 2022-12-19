Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone feature in Team of the Week

There was plenty of drama as the Scottish Premiership returned from the World Cup break, with victories for Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and St Johnstone.

Ange Postecoglou's side dominate the team of the week, with four players included, after their victory at Aberdeen saw them maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Rangers have two players in the best XI after they came from behind to beat Hibs 3-2 in new manager Michael Beale's first game in charge.

Two St Johnstone players are represented after they moved into the top-six with a 2-1 victory at Ross County.

Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs all have one player in this week's team.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Malik Tillman (Rangers) - 7.99 rating

Michael Beale oversaw a 3-2 win over Hibs on his Rangers debut, with Malik Tillman playing a starring role for the Gers. The youngster returned a pair of assists, providing for Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos in the space of four second-half minutes. The brace came from two of four key passes, while an additional three dribbles saw Tillman return a rating of 7.99.

4. Kevin Nisbet (Hibs) - 8.01 rating

Remaining with Rangers' entertaining 3-2 win over Hibs, Kevin Nisbet earned the WhoScored.com man of the match award here with a rating of 8.01. Nisbet hit the back of the net with his only shot on goal, while he was a thorn in the side of the Rangers defence having won four aerial duels and made two tackles in a star man display.

3. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 8.08 rating

Lawrence Shankland rattled in goals number 10 and 11 for the season as he played a vital role in Hearts' 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. The summer signing beat Sam Walker with two of three shots, while two aerial duels won, one dribble and one tackle saw him return a rating of 8.08

2. Ali Crawford (St Johnstone) - 8.33 rating

Ali Crawford has only scored two league goals this season, but both of those came in St Johnstone's 2-1 win at Ross County. Crawford came off the bench to bag a brace after he was introduced 10 minutes into the second half, as he beat Ross Laidlaw with both shots. An additional key pass saw the 31-year-old land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.33.

1. Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 8.65

With a rating of 8.65, Celtic's Callum McGregor is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. McGregor picked the perfect game to score his first league goal of the season, netting a late winner as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Aberdeen 1-0. The Celtic star was unfortunate not to register an assist having created six goalscoring chances, and found a teammate with 94.4% with his 180 attempted passes to cap a superb display.