Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic: Callum McGregor's late winner puts Ange Postecoglou's side nine points clear at the top

Callum McGregor returned from injury to fire Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as his late strike earned a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Aberdeen side.

Ange Postecoglou's side enjoyed domination of matters at a cold Pittodrie but looked to be dropping two points despite having 81 per cent possession and producing 30 wasteful shots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum McGregor scores late on as Celtic beat Aberdeen 1-0

Yet on attempt number 31, McGregor finally broke Aberdeen's resistance - which saw the hosts fail to record a shot on target due to their desire to sit deep and soak up pressure - by firing in from the edge of the box on 87 minutes for Celtic's 200th goal under manager Postecoglou.

Aberdeen, who were booed off at full-time, sit 20 points behind Celtic in third place, with this loss representing only their second home defeat of the season.

How Celtic found a way to win (again)

McGregor had been out with a knee injury since October, but his immediate return to the starting line-up meant the champions were nearly at full strength for their first game back after the World Cup. Only Josip Juranovic is still in Qatar for Croatia's third-placed play-off tie with Morocco on Saturday.

The alternative right-back option was Anthony Ralston, whose early shot was blocked well in the Aberdeen box, with Matt O'Riley blasting the rebound over from the loose ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelle Roos saves from Celtic as the visitors go in search of an opener at Aberdeen

Jota went closer for Celtic a few minutes later, curling a shot towards the top corner after cutting inside from the left but Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos was equal to the strike.

At the other end, Luis 'Duk' Lopes won a dangerous free-kick for Aberdeen in spectacular fashion, running from the edge of his own box to the other before being hauled down by Cameron Carter-Vickers. Leighton Clarkson could only fire the dead ball scenario over Joe Hart's crossbar, in what ended up being one of only two shots produced by the hosts.

But back came the Celtic offensive, as Reo Hatate's snapshot inside the box was heading into the bottom corner and had to be palmed away by Roos. Kyogo Furuhashi then rounded the Dutch goalkeeper after being played in behind by McGregor, but Anthony Stewart was on the line to cut off his effort from a tight angle.

Image: Celtic had over 80 per cent possession at Pittodrie

For the second period, Postecoglou brought on Liel Abada for Daizen Maeda at half-time and the forward had an immediate impact. The Israel winger was played through in the box by Ralston and squared to Kyogo for a simple tap-in, but the Japan forward put the effort wide in baffling fashion.

That moment sparked a flurry of Celtic chances, with both Hatate and Jota blazing over from the edge of the box and Abada seeing a near-post snapshot saved by Roos.

Celtic's potency down the right continued as Ralston found Kyogo in the box, but his acrobatic effort flew wide. Moments later, Jota's cross found Greg Taylor at the back post - but the left-back blasted his first-time strike waywards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo Furuhashi misses a great chance to put Celtic ahead at Aberdeen

Postecoglou brought on the industrious Giorgios Giakoumakis for goalscoring inspiration, as he flicked on to fellow replacement David Turnbull - who fired straight at Roos - while the Greece forward saw a free header in the box fly over with five minutes left.

But McGregor's fizzing effort from the edge of the box flew past Roos at the far post to spark jubilation in the Celtic away end and a huge sense of relief for Postecoglou, Kyogo and company.

Image: McGregor's late winner sparked jubilant scenes in the away end

Postecoglou: We should have won more comfortably

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports:

"I can't remember a game where we were more dominant, and we probably should have won more comfortably. It's a difficult place to come to and the goal came later than usual. It's a credit to the lads, they were really disciplined and never got frustrated.

"It's really pleasing. There was one shot [for Aberdeen] right at the end, but we dominated the game. It's easy to sit there and complain but the lads have the energy and the drive to dictate the tempo of the game. There were some good chances that they usually put away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic side dominated in their 1-niil win over Aberdeen.

"We did well without McGregor but he's a fantastic footballer and we're super happy to get him back in the side. I thought he was really impressive today, dictated play from the middle of the park. He was never too anxious about us not scoring. That's who Callum is, he's a fantastic footballer and we needed that today. He kept the foot on the accelerator just the right amount."

Goodwin: Aberdeen didn't do enough with the ball

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin can't hide his disappointment with his sides late defeat to Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaking to Sky Sports Football:

"We were disappointed at the end, to have contained Celtic until the 87th minute. We went with the gameplan, tried to deny them space in behind. We frustrated them and hit them on the counter for large periods.

"It's a bit of a disappointment but overall, we didn't have enough possession, didn't do enough with the ball when we had it. We defended just fine and didn't get caught out much. It was decided on a 25-yard strike at the end.

"I can't say Celtic weren't the better team. They were. But we did well and have nothing to show for it."

Player of the Match: Callum McGregor

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic captain Callum McGregor is named Man of the Match after his goal seals the victory against Aberdeen.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaking to Sky Sports Football:

"I couldn't have dreamt of a better scenario to get back into the team and then score the winner. I thought we were outstanding, committed and created a lot of chances.

"To go all the way to the end and get the winner tells you about the mentality we have in the changing room. That's what we've been about for the last 18 months.

"We don't want to get frustrated against a low block, we stick to the structure. The manager's big on that. There was no panic and we were rewarded in the end."

Aberdeen host Rangers on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

Celtic's next match is at home to Livingston the following evening. That game kicks-off at 7.45pm.