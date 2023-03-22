Scottish Premiership: Rangers' trip to Aberdeen, Hearts vs Ross County on Sky

Two more Scottish Premiership games have been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

With six games already being broadcast in April, Hearts versus Ross County and Rangers' trip to Aberdeen will also be shown on the home of the cinch Premiership.

On Saturday, April 22, Ross County will hope to give their survival hopes a boost when they visit Tynecastle - with Hearts themselves hoping to seal third spot.

The following day will see Michael Beale take his Rangers side to Pittodrie for what is sure to be a keenly-contested tie.

Aberdeen - despite yet appointing a permanent manager since sacking Jim Goodwin - are fourth, while Rangers are unbeaten in the league under Beale.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Aberdeen's win over Hearts before the international break as clubs battle for third spot

Before that, Sky Sports will be in Dingwall following the international break as Ross County take on Celtic on April 2 at midday.

The following weekend sees the Old Firm clash on April 8 on Sky Sports, as Rangers travel to Celtic Park in the hope of closing the gap on the champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the last Old Firm in the Scottish Premiership this season

That weekend features a double-header of action as the cameras then move to Tannadice Park on Sunday for Dundee United's game against Hibernian.

Friday night football follows on April 14, as we return to Dingwall for Ross County versus Aberdeen, before Rugby Park is the destination as Celtic visit Kilmarnock on Sunday April 16.

Image: Sky Sports will show up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership this season

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Friday April 14: Ross County vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 22: Hearts vs Ross County, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 23: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 4.30pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.