Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Livingston feature in WhoScored team of the week

It was an action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership as the race for the top six goes to the final round of games before the split.

Rangers have three players in team of the week after three late goals earned them a 5-2 win over St Mirren, who now need one point to secure their first top-six finish.

There are also three Aberdeen players in the best XI after their impressive form continued with a 1-0 win at Ross County to strengthen their grip on third.

Leaders Celtic have two players represented after they raced to a 4-1 win at Kilmarnock to edge ever closer to clinching another title.

Livingston also take two places after they kept their top-six hopes alive with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone, Dundee take the final spot after a 2-1 victory at Motherwell moved them off the bottom of the table.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5. Duk (Aberdeen) - 8.22

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen

Aberdeen extended their longest winning run in the Scottish Premiership this season to six games with a 1-0 win over Ross County in the opening game of the weekend, as they opened up a five-point gap over fourth-placed Hearts. Duk scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 17th minute from his only shot in the game. He also completed the joint most dribbles (4), registered the most key passes (3) and made two tackles, helping the striker to an 8.22 WhoScored.com rating.

4. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 8.58

Image: Greg Taylor impressed in Celtic's win at Kilmarnock

Celtic re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table with a 4-1 win at Kilmarnock, with all four goals of theirs coming within the opening 30 minutes. With an 8.58 rating, left-back Greg Taylor was one of the standout players for Ange Postecoglou's side. On top of registering an assist for his side's third goal, Taylor completed three dribbles, won all of his tackles (2) and made the joint most interceptions (3) in the game, while he won possession in the defensive third (7) the most of any player during Sunday's match.

3. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 9.34

Image: Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Rangers

With his best-rated performance of the campaign so far in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers' Alfredo Morelos earned a 9.34 rating for his efforts in his side's dramatic 5-2 win over St Mirren. With the game level at 2-2, Morelos scored twice in less than two minutes to switch the game in Rangers' favour. His two goals came from a total of three shots in the match. He also registered two key passes and maintained a 92.1% pass success rate throughout the game, while his nine touches in the opposition box were joint in the match.

2. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) - 9.37

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren

Just edging Morelos for the WhoScored.com man of the match award in the Rangers vs St Mirren game, with a rating of 9.37, was team-mate Todd Cantwell. The former Norwich playmaker contributed to three of the goals on Saturday in the 5-2 win, scoring the game's opener, before assisting a further two. Cantwell also made the most tackles (4) of any player in the game, had the joint most shots (5) and only Ben Davies (6) won possession in the midfield third more times than him (4).

1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 10.00

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

The player of the week and the sixth player to record a perfect WhoScored.com 10.00 rating in the Scottish Premiership this season is Celtic's Matt O'Riley. On top of scoring twice in the game, from a total of four shots (the joint most in the game), O'Riley registered the most touches in the opposition box (13) of any player across the six games in the league during the weekend and even made three tackles. To further complement his perfect score, the Celtic attacking midfielder registered the joint most key passes (4) in the game and even made a clearance off the line.