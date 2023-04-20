Scottish Premiership top-six race: St Mirren, Hibernian and Livingston competing for final two places

This weekend sees the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split, with St Mirren, Hibernian and Livingston competing for the final two top-six places.

The Buddies will secure their highest finish if they avoid defeat at home against a Kilmarnock side who are yet to win a league match away from Rugby Park this season.

Hibs ended a poor run with a hard-earned Edinburgh derby win over Hearts last weekend to ensure they can finish in the top half of the table with a victory at St Johnstone.

Livingston are playing catch-up following successive 3-0 defeats prior to overcoming St Johnstone and they need to win at Dundee United and hope either St Mirren or Hibs slip up if they are to claim a top-six finish.

We have spoken to all three managers as they look to clinch a place that also brings huge financial benefits...

St Mirren: Stephen Robinson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson outlines the benefits of a place in the Scottish Premiership's top six as the Buddies look to secure a spot for the first time

"It would be a fantastic achievement, the boys have worked tremendously hard all season and financially it would be a godsend to the football club considering the financial circumstances everyone has worked under this season.

"We are all trying to do the same thing, we're in control of our own destiny and if you'd told me on the first game of the season we'd have a home game to try and seal a top-six spot I'd have bitten your hand off.

"I don't want to know anything else that's going on. We've earned that right to be in this position and we need to go and win the game.

"There won't be any sitting back and playing for a point. I think you have to go with a real positive mindset, the stadium will be packed so hopefully we can get the fans going and get an early advantage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren drew at Kilmarnock in the last meeting between the sides

"Kilmarnock have got a terrific manager in Derek McInnes, they'll be well prepared. They're a big, strong, physical side that will test you with deliveries into areas that can hurt you. We have to match that, be strong from set-plays, and take our game to them.

"We've coped with those things previously, it's nothing new, but we won't be taking anything for granted.

"I've said numerous times this season it's been a good season but we want to finish and make it a great season, it'll be the first time in St Mirren's history to make this top six since the league went to this format.

"We are completely driven but relaxed as well because we know it's in our hands. We'll be prepared and the boys go in with a lot of confidence."

Hibernian: Lee Johnson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is urging his players to prove they deserve a place in the Scottish Premiership's top six

"I'm not sure it will deem our season a success or failure but it is certainly a marker for that. Success for us is to be in Europe sustainably as a minimum.

"This has been a transitional year, it's been a difficult year for us but we have kept fighting. The boys have been excellent in terms of we haven't always had our top players fit and younger players have had to step up and do the job, and they have.

"We believe we deserve top six, but, obviously, we have to prove it on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts

"The big question is after the Edinburgh derby win, how are we going to perform? It's challenging those individuals to perform like that not just on Saturday but repeatedly moving forward and into next season.

"That's what we want to see and that's what we believe we can do. The organisation, the fitness, the energy, and the forward-thinking in that game was outstanding, but we were probably buoyed by being the underdog on that day."

Livingston: David Martindale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Livingston manager David Martindale hopes they can clinch a top-six spot on the final day before the split, but he knows they are relying on others

"That's us five years in the Scottish Premiership now, the first year we finished ninth, we've finished top six twice and missed out twice.

"Going into matchday 33 and going for top six again, it would be a great achievement for the staff and the players but financially it would really help the club.

"I'll just be focused on us. Last year it was in our hands when we needed a win, this year we need a win but need other teams to drop points. We are used to being the underdogs so it will probably suit us.

"I really enjoy the split. There's negativity around it sometimes but look at what we've got to play for. Three teams fighting relegation are playing three teams trying to get in the top six, so there's a lot to be positive about.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and St Johnstone

"Jim Goodwin has turned Dundee United around. They've got a bit of confidence and momentum now so that always helps players on the park.

"I think it'll be a busy Tannadice with fans turning out for them, so it's going to be a difficult game of football, but we've shown historically over the last four or five years we've been able to go to Tannadice in the big games and pick points up, so we'll be looking to do that again."

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.