Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Kilmarnock feature in WhoScored team of the week

It was a weekend of drama in the final Scottish Premiership games before the split with both sides of the Old Firm dropping points.

It is Hearts who dominate Team of the Week with four players after they returned to winning in style, beating Ross County 6-1 to keep their hopes of a third-placed finish alive.

Kilmarnock have three players represented after they won away from home for the first time as they beat St Mirren 2-0 to move four points clear of County at the bottom.

There are two Aberdeen players included after they beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie to secure their seventh straight victory under Barry Robson.

Celtic dropped their first points of the season at home in a 1-1 draw with Motherwell but have one player included.

Dundee United take up the final place after they further boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Livingston.

Here, WhoScored takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) - 8.67 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

Rangers had hoped to capitalise upon Celtic's 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday, but if there were a script Aberdeen certainly didn't read it. The Dons earned a 2-0 win over the Gers in Sunday's afternoon kick-off, with Leighton Clarkson impressing. The 21-year-old returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.67 at Pittodrie as the midfielder played a key role in the home victory. Clarkson provided the assist for Bojan Miovski's second-half strike, that coming from one of three key passes, while six tackles, one interception and one clearance capped a fine display.

4. Alex Cochrane (Hearts) - 8.74 rating

Image: Alex Cochrane opened the scoring at Tynecastle

Hearts were the big winners over the weekend as they smashed Ross County 6-1. Alex Cochrane was directly involved in three of his side's six goals, following up his first-half strike with a pair of assists. Cochrane's goal, his second of the season, came from one of two shots at Tynecastle Park, while assists for Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly either side of half-time were from four key passes. The 23-year-old was also on hand to protect the Hearts goal were possible as he made five clearances and two interceptions to yield a rating of 8.74.

3. Liam Scales (Aberdeen) - 8.96 rating

Aberdeen's Liam Scales insists his incredible cross-cum-shot was intentional, but team-mate Jonny Hayes wasn't convinced!

Back to Pittodrie now, with Liam Scales earning the WhoScored.com man of the match award in Aberdeen's 2-0 win over Rangers having returned a rating of 8.96. Scales scored the opener on home turf, finding the back of the net with one of two efforts on goal, but it was of course his work off the ball that really caught the eye. Indeed, the centre-back made eight clearances, five interceptions and one tackle to help secure all the spoils for the Dons with a clean sheet to boot.

2. Josh Ginnelly (Hearts) - 9.62 rating

Image: Josh Ginnelly set up three of Hearts' goals against Ross County

Returning to the capital, and Josh Ginnelly, like Cochrane, was also directly involved in three goals as Hearts beat Ross County at Tynecastle Park. Ginnelly provided the assist for Cochrane's opener, that coming from his only key pass, and netted either side of half-time, bagging two goals from six shots. The 26-year-old also completed one dribble and won the only aerial duel he contested to help land a rating of 9.62.

1. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 10.0 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Ross County

With a perfect 10 rating, Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Shankland soared into second on the goalscoring leaderboard with a hat-trick on home turf on Saturday afternoon, hitting the back of the net with three of seven shots. The 27-year-old would have registered an assist, too, were it not for his team-mates' profligacy as he created five goalscoring chances in Edinburgh while an additional two successful dribbles marked a memorable afternoon for the striker.