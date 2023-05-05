Scottish Premiership fixtures: Will Celtic clinch the title at Hearts?

It is the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures after the split as Celtic look to clinch the title at Hearts, live on Sky Sports, and the battle to avoid relegation heats up.

Ange Postecoglou's side need just three points to end the title race but they face a Hearts side still chasing third place.

Rangers face Aberdeen looking to recover from Scottish Cup disappointment and also get some revenge for their defeat at Pittodrie last month.

Ross County are four points adrift at the foot of the table but with just six points between them and St Johnstone in ninth, there is all to play for in the battle for survival.

We take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

What is live on Sky?

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Tynecastle Park on Sunday as Celtic look to beat Hearts and secure back-to-back Premiership titles.

Ange Postecoglou's side are on a high after beating Rangers in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals to remain on course for a domestic treble.

They have won all three league meetings between the sides this season, but the Jambos still have plenty at stake as they look to regain third place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Ross County

Steven Naismith's side halted a dismal run of six defeats with a 6-1 thumping of Ross County in their last match and currently sit five points behind Aberdeen in their quest for European football.

Will Rangers end Aberdeen's impressive run under Robson?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

With Celtic closing in on the title, Rangers' season is all but over after last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat ended any hopes of winning silverware this season.

Michael Beale's side lost 2-0 at Aberdeen in their last league match as Barry Robson's Aberdeen extended their winning run to seven games.

The Dons are five points ahead of Hearts in third place and, if Celtic do win the Scottish Cup, that would guarantee group-stage football in the Europa Conference League next season.

Hibs and St Mirren chasing European football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hibernian

Hibernian and St Mirren both secured top-six on the final day before the split and are currently level on 44 points.

A fifth-place finish would be enough to earn a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds next season if Celtic go on to win the Scottish Cup.

Third spot, and particularly fourth spot, also remain a realistic target for both sides this season as they look to secure European football.

Will Ross County avoid being cut further adrift?

Image: Malky Mackay has five games to save Ross County from relegation

A dismal run of five defeats in six sees Ross County bottom of the table, four points behind Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

On Saturday, Malky Mackay's side host Livingston, who narrowly missed out on a place in the top-six and have all but nothing to play for this season as they sit 11 points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Livi boss David Martindale though has said he feels duty-bound to ensure his team do not take their foot off the gas as each of the five sides they will be coming up against are still threatened by the drop.

Can Kilmarnock pick up another crucial away win?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock claimed their first away win of the season in their last game to boost their chances of remaining in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Derek McInnes' side currently occupy the relegation play-off place but are only behind Dundee United on goal difference and two points from ninth.

After a poor start to the season, Motherwell's safety is all but guaranteed with six points between them and Killie.

Will Dundee United make it four straight victories?

Image: Jim Goodwin is in charge at Dundee United until the summer

Dundee United have found some form under Jim Goodwin and can make it four straight wins against St Johnstone on Saturday.

After sitting bottom of the table for much of the season they are now 10th and just two points behind the Perth side, who are without a manager since sacking Callum Davidson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and St Johnstone

Saints have not won any of their last nine games at McDiarmid Park while United have not conceded a goal in their last five trips to Perth.

St Johnstone though won 2-1 in the last meeting at Tannadice Park in February.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.