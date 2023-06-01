Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen sign former Livingston captain

Aberdeen have signed Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old right back was available as a free agent after his departure from Livingston upon expiry of his contract and believed to be a target for a number of clubs north and south of the border.

Devlin moved to the Tony Macaroni Arena from Walsall in 2019 and has made 144 appearances for the West Lothian club.

Devlin, who has been Livi captain for the past two years, is Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's first signing of the summer window, with more incomings and outgoings expected to follow.

Speaking to the club's website on the announcement of the deal, Devlin said: "It's great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead.

"Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move. The way the manager wants to take the club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

"The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.

"I've had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I've been given."

Robson added: "Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,"

"He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season."