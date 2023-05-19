Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will take a step towards survival?

There are just three rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures left with the relegation battle set to go to the wire.

There are just five points between ninth-place St Johnstone and Dundee United at the bottom with one team set for automatic relegation and another facing a play-off.

Hibernian take on Rangers, live on Sky Sports, as Lee Johnson's side continue their push to secure European football for next season.

Champions Celtic host a St Mirren side who still have an outside chance of a European place and Hearts could close in on Aberdeen in the race for third.

We take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibernian face a Rangers side buoyed by last weekend's victory over Celtic, which Michael Beale said had given his side "oxygen".

The Ibrox side have nothing to play for in terms of silverware, but there will be some of the squad fighting to prove they deserve a place for next season.

Hibs still have plenty to play for with European football on the cards for Lee Johnson's side.

They go into this round of fixtures in fifth, just one point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Will Celtic return to form against St Mirren?

Image: Celtic suffered defeat to Rangers in their last game

Ange Postecoglou's side return to Celtic Park for the first time since clinching the title and the manager will be demanding a better performance than against Rangers last weekend.

Few players impressed at Ibrox as they fell to a 3-0 defeat, their first loss since St Mirren stunned them in Paisley back in September.

Stephen Robinson's side have failed to win any of their last four matches with their hopes of playing European football next season fading.

Can Hearts close the gap on third-placed Aberdeen?

Image: Aberdeen are five points ahead of Hearts in third

Aberdeen have been revitalised under Barry Robson and a victory at Tynecastle Park on Saturday would all but secure third place and entry to the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round, or the play-off stage if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

A win for Hearts would see them close the gap on the Dons to just two points with two games left to play.

The Jambos though are only one point ahead of Hibs so a defeat could see them drop down the table if their Edinburgh rivals were to beat Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky.

Aberdeen won the last meeting 3-0 while Hearts claimed a 5-0 victory in Gorgie back in January.

Will Kilmarnock put St Johnstone back in danger?

Kilmarnock's survival hopes were boosted by a victory over Livingston last weekend and Derek McInnes will be looking for their home form to continue against St Johnstone.

A win would see them move above the Perth side into ninth place as they aim to make their top-flight return last longer than one season.

Image: Steven MacLean is in interim charge of St Johnstone

Saints, who have Steven MacLean in interim charge since Callum Davidson's sacking, would be safe from automatic relegation if they win at Rugby Park and Dundee United fail to pick up all three points in their game.

St Johnstone survived through the play-offs last season and are still facing the risk of an end-of-season battle to extend their 14-year stay in Scotland's top flight.

Can Dundee United keep their survival hopes alive?

It is a massive weekend for Dundee United in their battle for survival.

Jim Goodwin's side could be cut five points adrift at the foot of the table with just two games remaining if they lost away to Livingston and Ross County and Kilmarnock win.

After missing out on the top six, Livingston's season is all but over with their Scottish Premiership status secure for next season.

David Martindale though will be looking for a strong end to the season after three consecutive 2-0 defeats.

Will Ross County take another step toward safety?

Image: Ross County have won their last two games

Back-to-back victories in their last two matches have given Ross County a fighting chance of avoiding relegation.

A win at Motherwell on Saturday could see them five points clear of automatic relegation if Dundee United fail to pick up anything at Livingston.

Image: Kevin van Veen has scored in Motherwell's last eight games

Stuart Kettlewell's side have nothing to play in their last three matches but the Staggies will have to keep Kevin van Veen quiet if they are to take the points at Fir Park.

The striker, who was a nominee for PFA Player of the Year, has scored in their last eight games and is closing on in on Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi as the league's top scorer.

