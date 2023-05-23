Scottish Premiership: Will Dundee United, Ross County or Kilmarnock be relegated?

There are just two rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining, with three teams still in danger of automatic relegation.

Dundee United are bottom of the table with 31 points, but they could still catch Ross County (33) and Kilmarnock (34) as they battle to save their top-flight status.

At the other end of the table, Hearts are away to Rangers on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, knowing a win could be vital if they are to have any chance of catching Aberdeen in third, with the teams on 52 and 54 points respectively.

Hibernian and St Mirren, who have 48 and 46 points in fifth and sixth place respectively, are also still chasing European football for next season.

We take a look at what is at stake in the penultimate round of fixtures on Wednesday night...

What is live on Sky?

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Ibrox as Rangers host a Hearts side desperate for a victory as they look to finish third in the Premiership for a second successive season.

Steven Naismith's side go into the game two points behind Aberdeen after they beat the Dons 2-1 on Saturday.

It will be Rangers' last home game of the campaign as they look to hold on to their unbeaten record at Ibrox this season.

While some players are still trying to prove they deserve to remain at the club, it will be a chance for others to bid farewell to the fans.

Will Celtic return to winning ways at Hibs?

Celtic are without a win since wrapping up the Scottish Premiership title at Tynecastle Park earlier this month.

With the Scottish Cup final looming, Ange Postecoglou will be demanding a better performance after they followed up their defeat to Rangers with a 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Hibernian are a team in need of points to keep their push for European football on track after they lost to Rangers at the weekend.

Lee Johnson's side currently sit fifth, just two points ahead of St Mirren.

Can Aberdeen hold on to third place?

Image: Aberdeen are without a win in their last three games

Aberdeen go into Wednesday's match against St Mirren desperately looking to rediscover some form to guarantee they remain in third.

After an impressive run of seven straight wins, the Dons have picked up just one point from their last three league games.

Image: St Mirren can still secure European football

St Mirren have managed to beat the Dons twice already this season and will be going all out for another victory as they look to keep their hopes of European football alive.

Stephen Robinson's side will go into the match with confidence after ending Celtic's winning home run with a 2-2 draw.

Will Dundee United keep their relegation fight alive?

It could be win or bust for Dundee United on Wednesday night.

Jim Goodwin's side are two points adrift at the bottom and could be relegated if they lose to Kilmarnock and Ross County win their game.

Derek McInnes takes Killie to Tannadice Park knowing they will avoid automatic relegation if they do manage to pick up a rare win on the road.

But if United win comfortably then it is the Rugby Park side who could find themselves bottom heading into the final day of the season.

Can Ross County escape automatic relegation?

The task for Ross County is clear - beat St Johnstone and they are safe from automatic relegation.

If they lose they could be the team at the bottom with just one game left to play.

After back-to-back league wins Malky Mackay's side lost at Motherwell in their last match, keeping them in the battle at the basement.

St Johnstone have nothing to play for after their victory at Kilmarnock guaranteed their top-flight status for another season.

Will Van Veen's impressive scoring run continue?

Image: Kevin van Veen has scored in Motherwell's last nine games

With Livingston and Motherwell both safe in the Scottish Premiership for another season, all that is at stake in their match is who will finish top of the bottom six.

David Martindale's Livi side are seventh in the table, one point behind Wednesday night's opponents.

Striker Kevin van Veen is in formidable form for the Fir Park side having scored in their last nine league matches.