Scottish Premiership: Rangers' trip to Ross County and Livingston vs Celtic to be shown live on Sky Sports

Rangers' games at Ross County and St Johnstone, plus Livingston vs Celtic are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale will take his side to Dingwall on Saturday August 26, with their game at McDiarmid Park on September 16 also on live on Sky Sports.

The Sky cameras will then be at the Tony Macaroni Arena on September 23 when Livingston host Celtic.

Before that, there is a Sky Sports double-header to look forward to on August 5 when champions Celtic unfurl the flag against Ross County before Rangers face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Brendan Rodgers' side will then face Aberdeen at Pittodrie live on Sky Sports on August 13.

What else is coming up on Sky Sports?

With the title race promising to be another entertaining tussle between Celtic and Rangers, the first Old Firm clash, which takes place at Ibrox, will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 3.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on Saturday October 7, as Hearts host Hibernian at Tynecastle before the two sides clash again at Easter Road on Wednesday December 27 (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports.

The final matches of 2023 take place on December 30, including Celtic vs Rangers - live on Sky Sports.

Saturday August 5

Celtic vs Ross County, kick-off 12.30pm

Kilmarnock vs Rangers, kick-off 5.15pm

Sunday August 13

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm

Saturday August 26

Ross County vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Sunday September 3

Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm

Saturday September 16

St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday September 23

Livingston vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break returning from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

