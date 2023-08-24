Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants defensive reinforcements after Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki injuries

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is searching for a new centre-back after Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki were ruled out for eight weeks.

Carter-Vickers went off halfway through Celtic's recent league win over Aberdeen with a hamstring issue and the problem is worse than first feared.

New signing Nawrocki pulled up with a similar problem at the end of the Viaplay Cup defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Rodgers was already facing at least the same amount of time without Stephen Welsh after he underwent ankle surgery.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of St Johnstone the Celtic boss said: "It is obviously disappointing for us in terms of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh, probably about eight weeks.

Image: Stephen Welsh is out after ankle surgery

"Stephen Welsh had an operation just the other day so he has come through that well.

"The other two we were hopeful would come back sooner, but we sought further scans on them and it puts them probably about eight weeks from now."

When asked if he would look for reinforcements in that area ahead of next week's transfer deadline, Rodgers said: "I think we have to look at it, there's no doubt. It's an area that we are light on.

"When you are losing three players for that length of time, and knowing the number of games we will have and the importance of every game, then it's definitely something we have to look at."

Image: Reo Hatate will miss the first Old Firm game of the season

The Hoops will also be without midfielder Reo Hatate for next weekend's Old Firm clash against Rangers, live on Sky Sports, after he suffered a calf tear in the game at Aberdeen.

Left-back Alistair Johnston will return to the squad for this weekend's game after recovering from an injury picked up in pre-season.

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side knocked out at Kilmarnock

Celtic will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Scottish Premiership's bottom side after last weekend's Viaplay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock.

The loss was Rodgers' first domestic cup defeat at Celtic after winning 24 out of 24 in his first spell in Glasgow.

"I think what's important to understand, when you are trying to be successful, is that losing and failing in games is integral to becoming successful," Rodgers said.

"It was a disappointing result for us, we didn't do enough to win the game, but it's also something you have to have at a club this size, you have to have that mental strength and that mental toughness to cope with disappointing results then be ready to go again.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move in the final days of the transfer window before it closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.