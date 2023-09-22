Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Livingston take on leaders Celtic in Saturday's early kick-off.

Rangers host Motherwell looking to build on their winning run since the international break, while St Mirren can maintain their unbeaten start to the season when Hearts visit Paisley.

It is a big weekend for Aberdeen as they return from European action still looking for their first league win of the season.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

What is live on Sky?

Celtic return to domestic action after the disappointment of their Champions League defeat away to Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

The Hoops are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and sit two points clear at the top of the table ahead of this weekend's games.

Livingston are without a home league win so far and sit seventh.

It could be a tough afternoon for David Martindale's side against the top scorers. Celtic have netted 11 top-flight goals while conceding just three.

Will Rangers build on Europa League victory?

Image: Rangers beat Real Betis in midweek

After a disappointing start to the season, Michael Beale's side kicked off their Europa League campaign on Thursday night with a 1-0 win over Real Betis.

That result came after a comprehensive win at St Johnstone as Rangers look to make up ground in the title race.

Motherwell sit one point above Rangers in the table ahead of Sunday's meeting in Govan after their unbeaten start was ended by St Mirren last time out.

The Fir Park side are impressive on the road and unbeaten in their last eight away matches in the Scottish Premiership, the longest current run in the league.

Can Hibs claim their first win under Montgomery?

Nick Montgomery will take charge of his first home game as Hibs manager this weekend as he tries to secure his first victory.

They had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock in his first match in charge after racing to a 2-0 lead at Rugby Park.

While Hibs find themselves 10th in the table after just one victory so far this season, there are bigger problems for St Johnstone.

Steven MacLean's side currently sit bottom and are winless in their last seven games in all competitions.

Can Aberdeen turn kick start their season?

Image: Is Aberdeen manager Barry Robson under pressure?

It has been a dismal start to the season for Aberdeen despite a summer revamp and they are without a win in their first five league matches.

The last time the Dons failed to win any of their opening six matches of a top-flight season was back in 1999/2000.

They go into Sunday's game after a tough trip to Germany in the Europa Conference League where they lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Aberdeen sit 11th, Ross County are unbeaten in their last two matches and find themselves sixth.

Will St Mirren remain unbeaten?

It has been a strong start to the season for St Mirren who, along with Celtic, are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Their fine form sees them sit second ahead of this weekend's game at home to Hearts.

Image: Hearts beat Aberdeen last time out

There was a sense of relief for the Jambos last weekend as they beat Aberdeen to avoid three straight league defeats.

Paisley has recently been a happy hunting ground for Hearts who have not lost there in the Scottish Premiership since 2020.

Docherty and McInnes go head to head

After 15 years together in the same dugout, Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes are up against each other this weekend as Dundee host Kilmarnock.

There is more than bragging rights at stake with the Dens Park side only behind Killie on goal difference with both sides knowing a victory could lift them as high as fifth in the table.

Dundee lost 3-0 at Celtic in their last league match while Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Hibs.

