Matt O'Riley: Denmark considering handing Celtic midfielder first senior call-up

Denmark are seriously considering giving Matt O'Riley his first senior call-up for the October internationals.

The Celtic midfielder, who played for England at youth level, has had a strong start to the season, scoring four goals and assisting two more in six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

O'Riley also impressed in Celtic's opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord, although he was unable to prevent the Scottish champions falling to a defeat after they were reduced to nine players.

The 22-year-old's form means he could now compete for a place in Denmark's midfield, with the national team keen to promote him from the U21s, where he scored twice in six games.

Christian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney - two of the stalwarts of Denmark's midfield in recent tournaments - are both in their 30s, while they are also keen to see off interest in O'Riley from Norway, for whom he is also eligible.

O'Riley has more goals, assists, shots and passes than both Eriksen and Delaney this season, as well as other Denmark midfielders, including Phillip Billing, Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard. He also has the joint-most interceptions and possessions won.

Denmark are currently second in Euro 2024 Qualifying Group H, lying behind Slovenia with four games still to play. They face Kazakhstan in Copenhagen on October 14 before travelling to San Marino three days later.

O'Riley also remains in talks with Celtic over a new contract, having won two Scottish titles, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup since signing from MK Dons in January 2022.

However, Leeds had at least one bid for the former Fulham midfielder rejected towards the end of the summer transfer window, and there is expected to be further interest from clubs across Europe in January.