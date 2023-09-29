Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

It promises to be another entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with plenty at stake.

There is a full Saturday fixture card with Motherwell hosting leaders Celtic in the early kick-off.

It is a big weekend for Rangers as Michael Beale looks for a much-needed performance against Aberdeen, who finally ended their winless run last time out.

St Mirren will look to maintain their unbeaten league start when they head to Kilmarnock while St Johnstone face Livingston desperate for points to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom so early in the season.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

Will Celtic extend their lead at the top?

Celtic have the chance to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they beat Motherwell in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Hoops are undefeated in the league this season with manager Brendan Rodgers believing the players are nearing the level he expects of them.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart will miss the match after picking up the first red card of his career in last week's win at Livingston, but defender Nat Phillips is expected to return from injury.

Image: Callum Slattery is Motherwell's top scorer this season

Motherwell have suffered back-to-back defeats after they made a flying start to the season with three straight victories.

They are only six points behind Celtic in fourth, but have not managed to beat the leaders at Fir Park since 2013.

Can Rangers impress against Aberdeen?

Michael Beale has been under pressure but Rangers have the chance to make it five wins from their last five games when they host Aberdeen.

The manager admitted their performance in last weekend's 1-0 win over Motherwell was not up to scratch, but they responded with a 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory at home to Livingston in midweek.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Dons have won their last two games, against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

Barry Robson's side are yet to win away from home and it could be a tough afternoon against the side with the best defensive record in the league this season.

Will St Mirren remain unbeaten?

St Mirren have made their best start to a league season since 1948 and find themselves sitting second, just two points behind Celtic.

Although unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, they head to Rugby Park looking to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup exit against Hibernian.

Kilmarnock's cup run also ended with defeat at home to Hearts in midweek.

Derek McInnes' side shocked Rangers on the opening day of the season but have not won in the league since and currently sit eighth.

Can Montgomery's impressive start continue?

Hibernian will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start under new manager Nick Montgomery when they host Dundee on Saturday.

They can make it three straight wins after following up their 2-0 victory against St Johnstone by knocking St Mirren out of the Viaplay Cup to progress to the semi-finals.

Image: Tony Docherty took charge of Dundee in the summer

Dundee have lost just once in their last four games, away to Celtic, but find themselves down in ninth with just one win so far this season.

The sides have not met since May 2022 with the Dens Park side winning that match 3-1.

Can Ross County claim a rare win over Hearts?

Ross County will look to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions when they host Hearts.

They suffered a 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last weekend before the Dons knocked them out of the Viaplay Cup in midweek.

Hearts head to the Global Energy Stadium on a high after booking their place in the League Cup semi-finals with victory over Kilmarnock.

Image: Hearts are through to the Scottish League Cup semi finals

The Jambos have experienced a mixed start to the Scottish Premiership season and sit sixth, ahead of County on goal difference.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 league visits to Dingwall, with their last defeat under Gary Locke in 2013.

Will St Johnstone's winless run end?

St Johnstone will try once again to pick up their first Scottish Premiership win of the season when they host Livingston.

The Perth side are bottom of the table on two points after four defeats and two draws so far.

Livi sit 10th with just one league win and were knocked out of the Viaplay Cup by Rangers in midweek.

No team has faced more shots on target this season than St Johnstone, but Livingston and Ross County have conceded more goals.

