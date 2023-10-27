Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

It promises to be another exciting weekend in the Scottish Premiership, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The cameras will be at Rugby Park on Sunday as Kilmarnock host an Aberdeen side looking to extend their unbeaten league run to four games.

Celtic can stretch their lead at the top if they beat Hibernian on Saturday, while Rangers look to make it back-to-back league wins under Philippe Clement when they take on Hearts on Sunday.

St Johnstone will once again try to pick up their first win of the season as they aim to avoid being cut further adrift at the foot of the table.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

What's live on Sky?

Aberdeen head to Kilmarnock on Sunday on the back of a draining Europa Conference League defeat to PAOK.

After a poor start to the season, the Dons have picked up seven points in their last three Scottish Premiership matches.

Killie made a blistering start with victory over Rangers on the opening weekend but lost their next seven before beating Livingston in their last match.

Their strong home form kept them in the top flight last season and the fact they also knocked Celtic out of the League Cup on their plastic pitch this season shows the danger of a trip to Ayrshire.

Will Celtic extend their impressive Premiership lead?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic.

Celtic have the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, for 25 hours at least, if they win at Hibernian on Saturday.

The Hoops head to Easter Road on the back of their 2-2 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid as they look to remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership since Brendan Rodgers' return to the club.

Image: Hibs struggled at Rangers in their last match

Hibs are without a win in their last three games and suffered a heavy defeat away to Rangers last weekend.

The Easter Road side could drop into the relegation play-off place if they lose to the Scottish champions.

Can Motherwell regain their early season form?

Image: Motherwell have lost their last four league matches

After a strong start to the season, Motherwell are on a four-game losing run and have dropped to sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

The Fir Park side have not lost five on the bounce since January 2015, when Ian Baraclough was in change.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Ross County.

Ross County are also without a victory in their last four league matches but picked up a point on Tuesday night in a goalless draw at Dundee.

The Staggies do not have a strong record at Motherwell, losing four of their last five league matches there.

Will St Johnstone's winless run end?

Image: Steven MacLean's St Johnstone are yet to win a league match this season

St Johnstone are the only team across Scotland's top two divisions yet to win a league match this season and they are already four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Stats would suggest Steven MacLean is set for another tough test this weekend, as they have not won at St Mirren in the league since 2018.

In contrast, the Buddies have lost just once in the league this season, which was in their last match before the international break at home to Rangers.

It has been three weeks since either club played a competitive match after last weekend's postponements.

Can Dundee end their poor away record?

Livingston have just one win from their last five league games, but victory over Dundee on Saturday could see them move up to fourth.

After an impressive 2-0 win at Motherwell, Livi returned from the international break with a 3-1 defeat away at Kilmarnock.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Livingston.

Dundee's last two Scottish Premiership matches have ended in goalless draws but they have lost on their last three trips to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

No top-flight team has drawn more games this season than Dundee and they are yet to win a match away from Dens Park.

Will Rangers impress again under Clement?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibs.

Philippe Clement made a convincing start to his Rangers tenure with a 4-0 win over Hibernian last weekend and he will be aiming to make it back-to-back Ibrox victories when they face Hearts on Sunday to avoid being cut further adrift from leaders Celtic.

They return to domestic duties after picking up what could be a crucial Europa League point in a goalless draw away to Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

Hearts boss Steven Naismith will be looking for improvement after he faced the wrath of the Tynecastle support following a poor performance in their 4-1 defeat to Celtic last weekend.

That result came after they blew a two-goal lead in the Edinburgh derby to draw 2-2 with Hibs.

Defeat at Ibrox could see them plummet down the table depending on results elsewhere.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season, up to 48 cinch Premiership games are available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app, click here, to visit Sky Sports website, click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.