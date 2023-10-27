Scottish Premiership: Five more games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Rangers' games at Hearts and Motherwell plus Celtic's trips to Kilmarnock, Dundee and St Mirren are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Philippe Clement will take his side to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday December 6 with their game against Motherwell on Christmas Eve also added to the TV schedule.

The Sky cameras will also be at Rugby Park on Sunday December 10 when Kilmarnock host Celtic.

The Scottish champions' match away to Dundee on Boxing Day and their trip to St Mirren on Tuesday January 2 will also be shown.

Before then, Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen will be live on Sky this Sunday with Ross County hosting Celtic at 12.30pm on Sunday November 4.

There is also a double-header to look forward to live on Sky on Sunday November 12 as Livingston host Rangers before Celtic take on Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Sunday October 29

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, 12pm

Saturday November 4

Ross County vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Sunday November 12

Livingston vs Rangers, 12pm

Celtic vs Aberdeen, 2.30pm

Wednesday December 6

Hearts vs Rangers, 8pm

Sunday December 10

Kilmarnock vs Celtic, 12pm

Sunday December 24

Motherwell vs Rangers, 12pm

Tuesday December 26

Dundee vs Celtic, 3pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

The Scottish Premiership season began on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break taking effect from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also began on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

