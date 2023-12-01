Scottish Premiership: Celtic visit St Johnstone, Rangers host St Mirren, Hibs face Aberdeen & more

More title twists? All change at the bottom? Can long winless runs end? There is plenty at stake in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

Will Celtic bounce back from European disappointment?

It has been a disappointing week for Celtic with their exit from European competition after a late 2-0 defeat against Lazio in Rome.

That came after they dropped points against Motherwell in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last weekend.

They are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and, with Rangers not in action until Sunday, they can extend their lead to 11 points if they get back to winning ways at McDiarmid Park.

After picking up one win and one draw from his first two home matches in charge of St Johnstone, Craig Levein is looking to become the first Saints manager to go unbeaten in his first three top-flight home matches in charge of the club this century.

Can Rangers return to winning ways?

Rangers failed to capitalise on Celtic's slip-up last weekend as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Aberdeen.

They go into Sunday's game against St Mirren following their Europa League draw with Aris Limassol looking to bounce back and maintain some pressure in the title race.

After a blistering start to the season, St Mirren have faltered away from home, losing their last three matches on the road.

The Buddies, who sit third in the table, have lost 21 of their last 23 visits to Rangers in all competitions (D2) with their last victory coming back in 1991.

Will Hibs get revenge on Dons?

After a thrilling European draw away to HJK Helsinki, Aberdeen return to domestic duties with a trip to Easter Road.

The Dons have only won three matches in the Scottish Premiership this season, although their last two victories have come away from home.

Hibs have won their last two Premiership matches and will be looking for revenge after Barry Robson's side beat them in the League Cup semi-final last month.

Another win for Nick Montgomery's men could lift them to fourth in the table.

Can Motherwell end their winless run?

Motherwell are without a victory in their last 10 league games but Stuart Kettlewell will be keen to build on their 1-1 draw with Celtic last time out.

The manager is targetting a morale-boosting victory at Fir Park to avoid dropping to the foot of the table as they prepare for a crucial eight-day period.

They host Dundee and then St Johnstone either side of a trip to face Ross County.

Dundee ended their 10-match winless run on the road in the top flight last with a 2-0 win at Livingston.

They are looking to win consecutive away matches in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since January 2018.

Will Hearts make it four wins on the bounce?

Hearts travel to Rugby Park looking to extend their winning run to four matches, but face a Kilmarnock side who are two places below the Tynecastle team in the Scottish Premiership.

While away form continues to hamper Derek McInnes' side, Killie are unbeaten at home in their last five top-flight matches.

The match is the first of seven games for both sides ahead of the winter break as they both look to remain in the hunt for a European place for next season.

Can Livingston impress against Ross County?

It has been a tough time for Livingston who find themselves a point adrift at the foot of the table after losing their last six league matches.

The run is their longest losing streak in the top flight since between December 2005 and April 2006 - a run of 13 consecutive defeats.

New Ross County manager Derek Adams secured his first victory since his return in midweek and knows another three points at the Tony Macaroni Arena could move them further from the danger zone.

