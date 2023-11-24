VAR in Scotland: Independent Review Panel finds three incorrect decisions in cinch Premiership

Three decisions have been deemed incorrect by the VAR Independent Review Panel (IRP) following the first 11 cinch Premiership fixtures this season.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski's so-called double-hit penalty against St Mirren and two incidents that went against Dundee were flagged up as mistakes by the panel.

The IRP claimed a red card handed to Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan and the Tayside club's disallowed goal against Livingston were errors.

There have been 407 VAR checks since the start of the season, 24 of which led to on-field reviews.

The IRP was set up by the governing body ahead of the start of the season, the first full campaign with the video technology in place.

The panel of former players, managers and coaches is guided by experts on the Laws of the Game and gives an analysis of interventions and non-interventions from VAR.

The 12 Premiership clubs held a meeting with the Scottish FA's referees department on Thursday to review the performance of VAR during the opening round of fixtures.

Audio of conversations between match officials and the VAR control room was relayed to the club representatives and explanations were given over how some key match incidents were dealt with.

Miovski's spot-kick equaliser in the 10th minute of stoppage time in Paisley on August 27 prevented St Mirren from going top of the league.

Image: Bojan Miovski's penalty saw Aberdeen draw at St Mirren meaning the hosts could not go top of the table

There was a VAR check after Miovski dispatched the penalty as Saints goalkeeper Zach Hemming claimed the North Macedonia striker had touched the ball twice after slipping while taking the spot-kick, but the goal was given.

Mulligan was sent off for a challenge on Danny Armstrong in Dundee's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock on September 23.

Video assistant referee Euan Anderson asked David Munro to review the incident but the referee stuck by his original decision.

Image: Referee Graham Grainger sent off Dundee's Josh Mulligan in a game against Kilmarnock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said after the game: "I thought it was never a red card and I said that to the referee.

"Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It's about consistency - if that's the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards."

Dundee subsequently failed to overturn the red card following an appeal.

Image: Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko had his goal at Livingston ruled out for offside by VAR

The IRP also felt Dundee were on the receiving end of an injustice when Amadou Bakayoko had a goal disallowed in a 2-0 win at Livingston on October 28.

Referee Willie Collum ruled the goal out after reviewing footage, deciding at least one offside Dundee player was interfering with play.

