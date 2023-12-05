Scottish Premiership: Rangers visit Hearts, Celtic face Hibernian, Aberdeen play Kilmarnock & more

The stakes are high going into a hectic festive schedule in the Scottish Premiership...

Following Ross County's 3-0 win over Motherwell on Tuesday, eight more teams are in action - with every match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Here's a look at some of the key talking points ahead of a big night of cinch Premiership action...

What is live on Sky?

We're set for a cracker at Tynecastle Park as Hearts host Rangers in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with both sides on impressive unbeaten runs.

Steven Naismith has the Jambos back on track with four straight league wins and picked up the manager of the month award for November.

Rangers are unbeaten under Philippe Clement and will be looking to extend that run in Gorgie to stop third-placed Hearts closing the gap in them to five points.

Rangers have won both their previous meetings this season - the latest 3-1 in last month's Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Will Celtic remain eight clear in title race?

Brendan Rodgers will be demanding a reaction from his players after criticising their first-half performance in Sunday's 3-1 win at St Johnstone, saying it's the angriest he's ever been during a match.

Celtic are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season and know another victory will at least maintain their dominant eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Image: Hibs have won their last three games

Hibs have not won at Celtic Park since 2010, but they arrive looking for a fourth consecutive victory and have taken four points from their latest two games against the champions.

Rodgers has won just three of his eight league games against the Easter Road club - his lowest win ratio against any side in the competition.

Can Aberdeen pick up a vital victory?

Image: Aberdeen are 10th in the Scottish Premiership

The pressure is mounting on Barry Robson with Aberdeen sitting 10th in the table, just above the play-off place, and without a win in five outings across all competitions.

Seven of their last eight games have been away from home, but when it comes to the league five of their next six games are at Pittodrie as they bid to make home advantage count.

The Dons can take some confidence from Kilmarnock's dismal record on the road.

Derek McInnes' side are without an away win this season and have not won at Pittodrie since 2018.

Who will turn their form around in Perth?

St Johnstone and St Mirren are at different ends of the Scottish Premiership, but both go into Wednesday night's game at McDiarmid Park after consecutive defeats.

Craig Levein will be looking for a reaction after their 3-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday saw them remain just one point above bottom-side Livingston.

The Buddies defeat at Rangers saw them drop to fourth in the table after a strong start to the season - if they can win in Perth they could reclaim third, if Hearts lose to Rangers.

