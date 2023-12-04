Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Motherwell players feature

It was another weekend of drama in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts.

Rangers dominate the latest Team of the Week with five players represented after their comfortable 2-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox.

There are three Hibs players in the best XI after they added to Aberdeen's woes with a 2-0 victory against the Dons at Easter Road.

Celtic scored two stunning goals as they came from behind to beat St Johnstone 3-1 with two players included, Motherwell take the final place after a stoppage-time goal earned them a 3-3 draw with Dundee.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 8.25 rating

Image: Callum McGregor scored Celtic's equaliser at St Johnstone

Celtic got back to winning ways as they beat St Johnstone 3-1 at McDiarmid Park on Sunday with Callum McGregor picking the perfect time to bag his first league goal of the season. McGregor fired them level midway through the second half with one of four shots, and he was unlucky not to add an assist having made three key passes. The 30-year-old also dictated play well having found a team-mate with 92.8 per cent of his 97 attempted passes.

4. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.39 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic

McGregor's Celtic team-mate Matt O'Riley was named Player of the Match in Sunday's 3-1 win as the 23-year-old also got on the scoresheet, netting with one of five shots. O'Riley also made three key passes in the victory and chipped in with two tackles and two interceptions to return a rating of 8.39.

3. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) - 8.61 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren

Rangers' match-winner from their 2-0 win over St Mirren features on the wing in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week. Abdallah Sima netted twice from seven shots at Ibrox as Rangers remained eight points behind Celtic. The 22-year-old also made two tackles in a solid showing that saw him earn a rating of 8.61.

2. Will Fish (Hibernian) - 8.84 rating

Image: Will Fish scored Hibs' second against Aberdeen

Hibs earned a 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon with Will Fish impressing on home turf. Indeed, the centre-back found the back of the net in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, netting with one of two efforts on goal, and remained steadfast to keep the Dons' attack at bay, making 12 clearances and winning eight aerial duels on his way to a rating of 8.84.

1. David Marshall (Hibernian) - 9.20 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen

Remaining at Easter Road, goalkeeper David Marshall is the Scottish Premiership Player of the Week having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.20 at the weekend. The experienced shotstopper made seven saves on his way to a clean sheet, which included a second-half penalty stop from Bojan Mivoski.