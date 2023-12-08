Scottish Premiership: Celtic visit Kilmarnock, Rangers host Dundee, Aberdeen play Hearts and more

Managers under pressure? The title race back on? There is plenty at stake ahead of another exciting weekend of Scottish Premiership football.

All 12 teams are in action with every match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Here's a look at some of the key talking points ahead of a big round of cinch Premiership action...

What is live on Sky?

Celtic face a potentially tricky test at Rugby Park on Sunday as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

Brendan Rodgers' side eased to a 4-1 win over Hibs in midweek to maintain their eight-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

Killie are impressive at home with just two defeats in Ayrshire this season.

Derek McInnes' side will be buoyed by their stoppage-time win at Aberdeen in midweek which ended their long wait for a win on the road.

Will Rangers keep up the pressure at the top?

Rangers have the chance to cut Celtic's lead at the top to five points, for 24 hours at least, when they host Dundee on Saturday.

The Ibrox side have returned to form after back-to-back draws with wins over St Mirren and Hearts in their last two matches.

Dundee have made an impressive return to the top flight and currently sit seventh in the table, but will be hurting from Motherwell's stoppage-time equaliser last time out.

The Dens Park side have a poor record at Ibrox, losing their last 15 games there in all competitions, conceding 45 goals and scoring just four.

Can Aberdeen reignite their season?

It has been a dismal few weeks for Aberdeen and they sit second-bottom of the table with just one point from their last four league games.

The Dons have the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers next weekend, but manager Barry Robson will be looking to ease some pressure with a win over Hearts on Saturday.

Image: Hearts lost to Rangers in midweek

The Jambos' impressive winning run was ended by Rangers in midweek, but they remain third in the table.

Steven Naismith's side have won both of their last two Scottish Premiership away games, and last won three in a row on the road in September 2018.

Will Motherwell end their long winless run?

Image: Motherwell are without a win in 12

Motherwell are without a win in their last 12 Scottish Premiership games and currently sit ninth, just four points off the bottom.

Stuart Kettlewell insists there have been no discussions about his future but he is "not silly" and knows the pressure in increasing with every disappointing result.

While Motherwell lost 3-0 at Ross County in midweek, St Johnstone picked up what could be a vital three points with a late win against St Mirren.

Craig Levein's side are level on points with Motherwell but know they could drop back into the bottom two if results go against them this weekend.

Can Livingston avoid being cut further adrift?

Image: Livingston have lost their last six Scottish Premiership games

After six straight defeats, Livingston have just 10 points on the board and are already three points below Aberdeen at the foot of the table.

David Martindale's side should be fresh for Saturday's clash with Hibernian after last weekend's match was postponed and they had no game in midweek.

Hibs suffered a 4-1 defeat at Celtic on Wednesday night that ended their three-match winning run.

Nick Montgomery's side could move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership if they inflict more misery on Livi and other results go their way.

Will Ross County's resurgence continue?

Ross County are unbeaten in their three games since Derek Adams returned to the club and they are up to eighth in the league.

The Staggies could move to within a point of St Mirren on Saturday if they manage to make it three straight wins.

Image: St Mirren have lost their last three matches

After an impressive start to the season, the Buddies have lost their last three league matches.

Stephen Robinson's side are unbeaten in six home games against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

