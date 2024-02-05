Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Rangers, Hearts, St Mirren and St Johnstone players make best XI

The Scottish Premiership title race took another twist as Rangers took advantage of Celtic's draw with Aberdeen.

There are three players represented in the latest Scottish Premiership team of the week after they beat Livingston 3-0 to narrow the gap at the top to three points with a game in hand.

St Mirren stunned Hibs with a 3-0 win at Easter Road and dominate with four players represented in the best XI.

There are two Hearts players included after they came from behind to win 3-2 at Dundee and St Johnstone take the final two places after their 1-0 victory away to Ross County.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) - 8.24 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and St Mirren

St Mirren made it back-to-back away wins with a 3-0 triumph in the capital on Saturday, with Mikael Mandron key in the victory at Hibs. Mandron netted just his fourth league goal of the campaign, his strike against Hibs coming from one of three shots, while six aerial duels won and two dribbles saw the French forward return a rating of 8.24.

4. Alan Forrest (Hearts) - 8.42 rating

Image: Alan Forrest scored Hearts' first as they came back to beat Dundee

Hearts twice battled from a goal down to eventually beat Dundee 3-2 at Dens Park. Alan Forrest scored Hearts' first on the day, netting 10 minutes into the second half from one of four shots, and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made four key passes to feature in the best XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.42.

3. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) - 8.42 rating

Image: Caolan Boyd-Munce set up two of St Mirren's goals at Hibs

Back to Easter Road and Caolan Boyd-Munce, like Forrest, also earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.42 on Saturday as the central midfielder claimed the player of the match award. Boyd-Munce was directly involved in two of St Mirren's three goals, providing assists for Alex Gogic and Mandron to score, with his brace of assists coming from four key passes. A further two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances marked the 24-year-old's best-rated performance of the season.

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 9.18 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston

Rangers closed the gap at the top of the table to just three points with a 3-0 victory over Livingston, with skipper James Tavernier once again shining. While the right-back was unable to directly contribute to a goal, it wasn't for want of trying as the 32-year-old made five key passes and fired off one shot. Tavernier also won nine aerial duels and made three tackles in a fine showing.

1. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 9.43 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Hearts

Boasting a WhoScored.com rating of 9.43, Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland is the Scottish Premiership player of the week. Shankland was directly involved in all three goals in Hearts' 3-2 win at Dundee, netting with two of eight shots and providing one assist with one key pass. The 28-year-old also made one clearance off the line on his way to a player of the match award.

