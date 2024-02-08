Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Celtic, Motherwell, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Mirren & Kilmarnock players make best XI

It is as you were in Scottish Premiership title race after Celtic claimed a dramatic midweek win at Hibs to respond to Rangers' victory against Aberdeen.

The Hoops have one player in the latest Scottish Premiership Team of the Week after their 2-1 win at Easter Road, while the Dons also take a place despite losing 2-1 at Ibrox.

It is Motherwell who dominate the XI with three players represented due to their impressive 5-0 win against Ross County at Fir Park.

There are two Hearts players following their 1-0 win at St Johnstone, while two St Mirren players also feature after they won 2-0 at home to Dundee.

Kilmarnock beat Livingston 1-0 and take the final two places.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) - 8.19 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Livingston

Kilmarnock held out for a 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday night with centre-back Joe Wright good value for his player of the match accolade. Indeed, Wright was solid out of possession as he won 12 aerial duels and made four clearances, three tackles and one interception to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.19.

4. Scott Tanser (St Mirren) - 8.23 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee

St Mirren made it back-to-back victories as they beat Dundee on home turf. A key player in the win was Scott Tanser, who came away from the 2-0 triumph with a rating of 8.23. Tanser provided the late assist for Toyosi Olusanya from one of four key passes to confirm the three points and was solid off the ball having made four clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

3. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 8.41 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between St Johnstone and Hearts

The league's top scorer netted for the third game running as Hearts held out to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Wednesday night. Lawrence Shankland's 17th league goal of the season came from his only shot in the narrow victory, while four dribbles, one key pass, one tackle and one clearance off the ball capped another fine performance from the Scottish goal machine.

2. Frankie Kent (Hearts) - 9.12 rating

Image: Frankie Kent set up Shankland for Hearts' winner at Dundee

Remaining at McDiarmid Park, Frankie Kent claimed the player-of-the-match award in Hearts' win at St Johnstone. Kent was credited with the assist for Shankland's second-half strike, while the 28-year-old won 10 aerial duels and made three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle in a clean-sheet-attaining display.

1. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 10.0 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Ross County

Motherwell extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a resounding 5-0 win over Ross County, with Blair Spittal shining for the Well having earned a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating. Spittal was directly involved in three of Motherwell's five goals on home turf, hitting the back of the net with two of four shots and providing one assist from five key passes. With three clearances and two tackles to his name, the 28-year-old deserves the player-of-the-week award.

