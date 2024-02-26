Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, St Mirren & Ross County players make best XI

It is as you were in the Scottish Premiership title race after Celtic claimed a dramatic win at Motherwell to respond to Rangers' comprehensive victory against Hearts.

The Ibrox side dominate the latest team of the week after they maintained their two-point lead at the top of the table after an impressive 5-0 victory at Ibrox.

Celtic responded by coming from behind to beat Motherwell 3-1 at Fir Park and have one player included in the best XI.

There are two Kilmarnock players after they beat Aberdeen 2-0, there is one St Mirren player represented after their 2-0 win at home to St Johnstone.

Ross County take the final place after winning 3-2 against bottom-of-the-table Livingston.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. John Souttar (Rangers) - 8.22 rating

Image: John Souttar claimed his first assist of the season against Hearts

Rangers re-affirmed their title aspirations with a resounding 5-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday. John Souttar put in an excellent showing against his former employers having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.22. The centre-back provided his first assist of the season and made six clearances to guarantee the clean sheet.

4. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) - 8.37 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Livingston

Eamonn Brophy was key as Ross County held out to secure a 3-2 home win over Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium over the weekend. Indeed, Brophy netted a quickfire first-half double from two of four shots, and chipped in with one key pass and one dribble to nail down his spot in the Scottish Premiership team of the week.

3. Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) - 8.45 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and St Johnstone

Mikael Mandron bagged his third goal in his last four league outings as St Mirren eased to a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone. The 29-year-old scored his sixth league goal of the season midway through the second half, finding a way past Dimitar Mitov with one of three shots. The St Mirren striker also won five aerial duels and made three key passes on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.45.

2. Matty Kennedy (Kilmarnock) - 8.59 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen

Kilmarnock extended their home unbeaten run to eight competitive matches as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon. Winger Matty Kennedy put the result beyond doubt for Killie as he netted his third league goal of the campaign from one of four shots. Kennedy also made three key passes and completed two dribbles in what proved to be his best-rated display of the season.

1. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) - 8.75 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts

Back to Ibrox now, and Cyriel Dessers is the Scottish Premiership player of the week having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.75. The Belgian forward netted his 11th and 12th league goals of the campaign for the Gers in the resounding win over Hearts, striking with two of four shots. Dessers also made one key pass and returned a 100% pass success rate in Rangers' biggest home win of the season.

