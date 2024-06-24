Scottish Premiership 2024/25 fixtures released at 9am on Thursday

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will be announced on Thursday June 27 at 9am.

The Premier League fixtures have been announced but in Scotland, fans from across the SPFL have had to wait a bit longer to see their full fixture lists revealed for the new campaign.

Brendan Rodgers will discover who Celtic's title defence begins against after edging Rangers to top spot last season - with Philippe Clement facing a summer rebuild across Glasgow as he bids to catch their rivals.

Aberdeen will be led by new boss Jimmy Thelin, while David Gray is at the helm at Hibs, as both clubs look to return to the top six and ultimately catch Hearts who finished third last season.

Image: Jimmy Thelin is the new Aberdeen boss after joining from Elfsborg

At the other end, Don Cowie will be hoping Ross County avoid a third successive 11th-place finish after being given the job permanently following their play-off win over Raith Rovers - while Dundee United return to top flight after their Championship title win.

Image: Dundee United won the Championship title last season

Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.

When are the SPFL fixtures announced?

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2024/25 season will be released at 9am on Thursday June 27.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

What are the key dates for the 2024/25 Premiership season?

Start date - August 3/4

Final pre-split fixtures - April 12/13, 2025

Final round of matches - May 17/18, 2025

Premiership play-off final - May 22 & 25, 2025

Other key domestic dates:

Scottish Championship start - August 2/3

Scottish Championship final round - May 2, 2025

Scottish League 1 & League 2 start - August 3

Scottish League 1 & League 2 final round - May 3, 2025

Viaplay League Cup final - December 15

Scottish Cup final - TBC

What are the key dates for the 2024/25 SWPL season?

Start date - August 11

SWPL 1 winter break - December 23 to January 12, 2025

SWPL 2 winter break - December 16 to January 4, 2025

Final pre-split fixtures - March 2, 2025

Final round of matches - May 18, 2025

Play-off finals - May 22/23, 2025

Sky Sports Cup final - March 22 or 23, 2025

