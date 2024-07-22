Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren learn European draw opponents

Rangers will be up against either Dynamo Kyiv or FK Partizan in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Their possible opponents face each other this Tuesday - with the first leg in Poland due to Dynamo Kyiv unable to play in Ukraine - and the return tie next Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Philippe Clement's side will travel away in their first leg on August 6 or 7, with the home tie at Hampden Park due to their Ibrox stadium not being ready for the start of the season.

A delay in materials arriving from Asia resulted in a hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand, with games now moved to the national stadium.

If Rangers lose in the third qualifying round or the play-off round, they will enter the Europa League for a second consecutive season.

Who do Kilmarnock face?

Kilmarnock will take on Molde FK or Silkeborg IF in the Europa League third qualifying round - if they can get past Cercle Brugge.

Derek McInnes' side host the Belgian side at Rugby Park this Thursday with the second leg of their second-round qualifier in Bruges next week.

If Killie progress, their first leg in the next round will be in either Norway or Denmark before returning home for the reverse fixture.

They kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign at champions Celtic on August 4 - live on Sky Sports.

What awaits St Mirren?

St Mirren will play either Go Ahead Eagles or SK Brann in the Conference League third qualifying round - if they beat Valur.

The first leg of their second qualifier is in Iceland this Thursday, with the reverse fixture in Paisley next Thursday as the club return to European competition for the first time since 1987.

If Stephen Robinson's side progress against Valur, their first leg will be at home before a trip to Netherlands or Norway.

St Mirren start their Premiership season at home to Hibernian on August 4.

What about Celtic and Hearts?

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are already guaranteed their spot in the Champions League - with the league-phase draw on August 29.

Hearts enter the Europa League at the play-offs - with the draw on August 5 - and are guaranteed European group-stage football in either that competition or, if they lose, the Conference League.

