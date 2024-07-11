Rangers: Hampden Park set to host matches amid Ibrox works delay

Rangers are closing in on a deal to move their home matches to Hampden Park for the start of the season.

A delay in materials arriving from Asia resulted in a hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand at Ibrox, with chairman John Bennett apologising for the situation.

Bennett and the Gers board have been in talks with the Scottish FA in recent weeks, and are close to an agreement that will see Philippe Clement's side play at the national stadium.

Image: Work on the Copland Road Stand at Ibrox has been delayed

Rangers kick off their league campaign at Hearts on August 3 - live on Sky Sports - before the first of their Premiership games are moved to Hampden Park, with Motherwell visiting on August 10.

Ross County are next to visit Rangers on August 24, with the Gers' next home league game set for September 28 against Hibernian.

At least one Champions League qualifier on August 6/7 or August 13 will be impacted too, and should they reach the playoffs another crucial home game is scheduled for August 20/21 or 27/28.

The Gers are also in League Cup action, with the potential of a home draw in the Premier Sports Cup second round on August 17/18, with the quarter-finals taking place on September 21/22.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd on the challenges ahead for Philippe Clement at Rangers, including if the delays to work at Ibrox will impact the team at the start of the season

Talks had also taken place with Scottish Rugby over a potential move to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Rangers have been improving their disabled facilities at Ibrox and adding around 600 new seats to the Copland Stand.

Bennett apologises for stadium uncertainty

Image: Rangers chairman John Bennett has apologised following the delays to work at Ibrox

In a statement, chairman Bennett said: "First I'd like to apologise on behalf of the club for the uncertainty that this delayed project has caused to our season ticket holders, hospitality clients, partners and the wider support of this football club. The number of variables in this situation has made it extremely difficult to bring the one thing we all crave - certainty.



"Nevertheless, we are closing in on the most immediate solution - a suitable venue at which to fulfil our fixtures and house our support. While the ongoing delay means that the club is unable to fix a date for our return to Ibrox, we anticipate that this will become clearer upon delivery of the necessary materials to Glasgow.

"Rangers thanks the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their strong support in working to this solution.



"The club wholeheartedly appreciates the continued patience of our supporters while we work through this most trying of situations.



"I intend to give a fuller, personal update by the end of July."

August 3 - Hearts (a) - Scottish Premiership - live on Sky Sports

August 6/7 - Champions League third-round qualifier first-leg (tbc)

August 10 - Motherwell (h) - Scottish Premiership

August 13 - Champions League third-round qualifier second-leg (tbc)

August 17/18 - Premier Sports Cup second-round (tbc)

August 20/21 - Champions League play-off first-leg (tbc)*

August 24 - Ross County (h) - Scottish Premiership

August 27/28 - Champions League play-off second-leg (tbc)*

September 1 - Celtic (a) - Scottish Premiership - live on Sky Sports

September 14 - Dundee United (a) - Scottish Premiership

September 21/22 - Premier Sports Cup quarter-final (tbc)*

September 28 - Hibernian (h) - Scottish Premiership

*Fixture subject to progression in competition

